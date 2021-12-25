Christmas crashes: Two people killed in Waikato and Otago, two hurt in Manukau

Two people have died in Christmas Day car crashes at opposite ends of the country. Photo / File

Two people have died in separate crashes on New Zealand roads today, and two others were seriously injured in another crash.

One person died after a collision on Taieri Plains Highway, just north of Waihola's Titri Rd, in Otago, which was reported to authorities at about 9.15am.

St John sent two ambulances and a chopper to respond to the collision between a car and a truck.

"We treated and transported one patient with minor injuries to Dunedin Hospital via an ambulance," a spokesperson said.

Another person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Gordonton this morning.

The crash, at the intersection of Broadley Downs and Gordonton Rd, was reported to emergency services just after 9.20am.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Emergency services also responded to a serious crash in Counties Manukau in Goodwood Heights, where two people had reportedly been seriously injured.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Everglade Drive near the intersection of Ransom Smyth Drive, was reported to police at 11.15am.