Auckland Harbour Bridge fully open after earlier 'significant delays'

Auckland motorists experienced delays this afternoon after two incidents.
Lanes one and two southbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge were closed for an hour because of an ongoing police incident.
Just before 1pm the NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi warned motorists to consider an alternative route to avoid delays.
Google Maps showed the journey over the bridge taking more than half an hour for those heading south - it normally takes about four minutes. There is also a short delay for those heading north.
Just before 2pm, Waka Kotahi confirmed the harbour bridge was now "fully open".
Elsewhere, a crash in Māngere blocked the left lane near the on-ramp to State Highway 20A.
NZTA warned people to pass with care and expect "significant delays" after the crash, which happened around 1pm.
The road was cleared around 1.20pm and motorists were thanked for their patience.
This morning two men were badly injured in a crash in Manukau.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Everglade Drive and was reported to police at 11.15am.