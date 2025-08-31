Advertisement
Disputes Tribunal orders wedding venue to refund couple’s $23k deposit that was stolen within 30 minutes

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The couple paid $23,000 for a deposit and the money was stolen the same day. Photo / 123RF

A couple had to cancel their wedding venue after the owner requested a second deposit when the first $23,685 was stolen within half an hour of them dropping it off.

The venue’s owner accused the couple of being behind the burglary, saying it was unusual to be paid in cash

