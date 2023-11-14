Christmas Cheer appeal: Giving brings cheer to gifter and receiver

Bring a touch of joy to our community by donating to the Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer appeal.

Giving is always cheerful. It makes you feel good knowing your gesture is going to bring joy to someone less fortunate.

That is what the annual Hawke’s Bay Christmas Cheer appeal is all about.

The appeal starts on November 16 and runs until December 18.

One of the organisers, Hellene Overend, says the appeal is for people living pay cheque to pay cheque.

“It’s for people who don’t make enough money to cover the extras at Christmas,” Overend said.

“It’s for people receiving financial assistance or no assistance at all. Christmas Cheer helps grandparents raising grandchildren and young parents of small children. It’s there for single parents, married parents, families and single people who are struggling to put food on the table.

“What I love is when people tell me stories about taking their children or grandchildren to choose an item to be donated to Christmas Cheer. It is heartwarming that our young people are growing up learning to support their community,” she said.

Donations of gifts for the elderly and children and non-perishable food will be gratefully accepted. However, Overend is also hoping a decent amount of cash will be donated.

“It’s from this cash that we are able to buy much-needed food so families can enjoy a nice Christmas meal,” she said.

Drop-off points

Hawke’s Bay Today offices

Hastings: 301 Heretaunga Street East (open from 9am until 2pm)

Napier: 105 Dickens Street (open from 9am until 2pm)

CHB Mail: 76 Ruataniwha Street, Waipukurau (open Tuesday and Thursday 9am until 2pm, Wednesday and Friday, 9am until noon)

Customer Service - Napier City Council – Cash and online donation at www.napier.govt.nz

Napier City and Taradale Libraries

Baby Factory – Napier

Mitre 10 - Napier

Customer Services – Hastings District Council

Any of the Hastings District Libraries