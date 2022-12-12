Voyager 2022 media awards
More than 1000 Santa sacks delivered for Christmas Cheer

Hellene Overend, Napier City Christmas Cheer co-ordinator, with Strata Group staff unloading more than 1000 Santa sacks from A Children's Christmas at Craggy Range. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Christmas Cheer appeal has received just over 1000 Santa sacks to distribute to the community so far, but there is still a need for more community support.

Strata Group Consulting Engineers sent their management team to help unload 1039 Santa sacks delivered from A Children’s Christmas at Craggy Range to the Christmas Cheer Napier packing centre on Monday.

Hellene Overend, Napier City Christmas Cheer co-ordinator, said business support was essential for the annual Napier and Hastings Christmas Cheer Appeals.

“Cheer is an example of how our businesses with a social conscience and community come together to give a hand-up at this challenging time,” Overend said.

She said there has been an increase in businesses collecting as teams, with staff donating food to add to food parcels.

“Small items combined from a business team mean a generous donation for a family.”

Strata Industrial Project manager Marcus Yortt said the team understood a lot of people were struggling and they were pleased to help.

“This is the least we can do to help out at this time of year. Cheer is a great initiative, and we are happy to be part of it.”

Nicolas Overend, volunteer, with Strata Group Consulting Engineers staff working in the background for Christmas Cheer. Photo / Warren Buckland
Hastings appeal co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud said with the increased cost of living, money was tighter than ever.

“Clients are often faced with difficult choices about the basics – whether they can afford the petrol or pay the power bill,” Reyngoud said.

The sacks are for different age groups of children, with 9 to 12-year-olds receiving a toolbox with tools, a wooden kit set, a sports ball and a toy.

Christmas Cheer is also packing food parcels and food vouchers for families over Christmas.

Hellene said there was still a need for donated items for elderly persons living alone.

She said it was a growing area of need, and it was important to look after those who were alone on Christmas day.

Drop-off centres for donations can be found at Mitre 10 Mega Napier and Hastings, Toyworld Napier, Paper Plus Taradale and libraries in Taradale, Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere.

A form for cash donations can be found at https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/.

