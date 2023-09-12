Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Linda Hall: Spare a thought for the staff who have to replace the price tags as cost of living woes dig deep

Linda Hall
By
4 mins to read
Shop around to try to cut costs.

Shop around to try to cut costs.

OPINION

Every political party is promising to make our lives better.

But even though Treasury’s Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) defied the gloomy expectations, I don’t think any of us are going to feel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today