Organisers of the Christmas Art and Craft Bazaar Marita McCormick-Duncan and Lyn Mackie. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of the organisers of the Christmas Arts and Craft Bazaar says she loves seeing the pleasure people get from finding a unique treasure.

Lyn Mackie has been involved with the market for 25 of its 28-year history.

She, along with Marita McCormick-Duncan, are the friendly faces that greet customers when they walk through the doors of the Hastings Community Arts Centre at 106 Russell Street South Hastings.

“Everything in here is locally made from folk art to natural products, to felted animals, paper wreaths, knitting, carving and the ever-popular garden signs made by a local husband and wife team,” Mackie said.

Cute hand-made felted animals. Photo / Warren Buckland

“People always have a good chuckle at the sayings on the signs.

“It’s going gangbusters this year as always. People like to support locals and everything is good value for money. It’s so good for the community.”

There are also books on sale by local authors.

People browse through the wonderful selection of local crafts at the Christmas Art and Craft Bazaar in the Hastings Community Arts Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I love that people can find unique affordable gifts made by people in our community,” Mackie said

So take yourself down for a browse. Don’t forget to go upstairs as well.

The Christmas Art and Craft Bazaar is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am until 4.30pm and Saturday from 10am until 4pm. There will also be two late nights on Thursday, December 21 and Friday 22 until 7pm.

The last day is Christmas Eve until 1pm.

There's something for everyone at the Christmas Art and Craft Bazaar. Photo / Warren Buckland

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.