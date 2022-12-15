The Tauranga woman said this year she had gone through a “really tough time” which led to her experiencing financial hardship. Photo / Alex Robertson

A single mum of two who turned to Tauranga’s foodbank in recent weeks says her life feels like “a survival game” while trying to get out of financial hardship.

She has decided to share her story in the hope it will give others struggling the knowledge and confidence to ask for help.

The Tauranga woman - who the Bay of Plenty Times agreed not to name - said this year she had gone through a “really tough time” which led to her experiencing financial hardship.

She cared for her two children, both aged under 12, saying life was “a survival game” right now, as her living costs increased while her benefit remained low.

Up until weeks ago, she did not know how to access extra support, and she said she did not have the “mental strength to go back to work”.

“In the last couple of weeks, it has hit me that life really is a survival game right now.”

Bills were “piling up”, and two months ago her rent had gone up by $70. This made it even harder to afford food and petrol, she said.

“Last year, I was working full-time. We were really well-off - but now everything has changed. Rent, food and petrol have gone up, and I am paying a lot of debt. It’s really hard to afford things.”

The woman said it got to a point where she started regularly contacting her Work and Income case manager as she was unable to afford food.

About two weeks ago, her case manager referred her to a financial adviser at Pāpāmoa Family Services. The adviser organised for her to pick up an urgent food parcel that same day, along with receiving weekly groceries from the foodbank for the next six weeks.

After going through her weekly expenses, she said her financial advisor said, ‘I don’t even know you how you are affording anything right now’.

Having ongoing grocery support was “such a huge relief” for her, especially with Christmas fast approaching, she said.

“I haven’t been able to afford Christmas presents for my children. It’s kind of like, what bill am I not going to pay this week so that my kids can have presents on Christmas Day?”

“It means a lot. Opening up my cupboards and fridge, I just feel grateful.”

She said the service was “crucial”, and wanted people that were struggling to know how important it was to get help.

“Don’t be ashamed, just reach out.”

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin in the service's new store. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the foodbank helped anyone who was unable to afford food.

But she was eager to break the “very common misconception” that anyone could turn up to the foodbank and “get a hand-out of free food as often as they like”.

She said this was “absolutely not the case”. People had to be referred to the service, and there were policies in place around how often someone could access the service, she said.

“We are not here to enable someone to use us as a lifestyle choice, but to assist them to get through a tough time in which they are unable to afford food.”

Emergency grocery support was available no more than four times in twelve months, but people could receive additional help if they were working alongside a registered financial mentor, she said.

The financial mentor would get an understanding of someone’s individual situation and refer them for grocery support as needed. At times, this could mean ongoing weekly support to help them overcome financial difficulty, she said.

She said while the service was often used as “the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”, it also helped assist people out of hardship.

“Because of how we help people and the vital connections we have with other community organisations, we offer people a path up the side of that cliff.”

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant acknowledged said there was a “range of assistance” available for people on benefits or with low incomes who needed help with one-off urgent costs that could not be otherwise met.

He said requests for assistance with food were “assessed on their own merits”, and decisions on a person’s entitlements were based on their need and circumstances at the time of the request.

People who qualify for this type of support for food did not have to pay the money back, he said.

“We acknowledge the difficulties people are facing in the region and encourage them to get in touch with us if they need assistance.”

Clients who were struggling with hardship and debt were offered information on services to help them manage their money.

How do you actually get help from the foodbank?

Goodwin said those needing help from the service had to be referred through one of the 90 community organisations partnered with the foodbank. This included budget and healthcare services, community centres, schools and churches.

She said often people would email or phone the foodbank asking how to access support. After gathering details about where they lived, clients were told which referral partner to contact so they could connect them with the foodbank.

Those who needed on-the-day food support could contact support service Here to Help U, which operates online and over the phone. However, she said if possible, people should assess their situation prior to needing same-day support.

She said turning up to the foodbank was not encouraged if support had not already been approved beforehand.

“If someone does arrive without being referred, one of our staff will have a chat to see what is the best way to help.”

Where to get help:

Here to Help U: www.heretohelpu.nz or 0800 568 273

Tauranga Community Foodbank: 07 578 9888

Bay Financial Mentors: 07 578 0969