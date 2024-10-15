Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch youth crime spree: Investigation under way after dognapping, burglaries

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police are investigating a string of youth crime incidents in Christchurch overnight. Photo / NZME

Christchurch police are investigating a swathe of serious youth offender incidents overnight, including dognapping, a vape store raid, and burglaries.

Police say the first incident was just before 6pm outside a Wigram gym where a vehicle was stolen.

Shortly after, four young people threatened to take another person’s vehicle outside a Hornby store.

Just before 10pm, a 17-year-old man stepped off a bus on Mackworth St, Woolston where a Toyota Aqua was driven at him. An offender got out of the car, confronted the victim and tried to take his phone.

Shortly after on Skyhawk Rd, Wigram, a group of young people threatened a member of the public before stealing their dog and cellphone.

“They then tried to drive their vehicle toward the victim,” said Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd.

The dog has been found.

About 4.30am a Stanmore Rd vape store was burgled after the group smashed their way into the store. They fled as police arrived and drove off in a “dangerous manner”.

“Police were unable to initiate a pursuit,” Todd said.

Police believe the incidents were linked.

“We now have a number of officers working to identify and locate the people involved,” Todd said.

Scene of Crime Officers are forensically examining scenes and vehicles of interest have been located.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will ensure they are held accountable for their dangerous and reckless actions which has left a number of victims extremely shaken.”

There has been a surge in youth crime in 2024, with a 41% increase in theft charges in court against young people, compared to last year.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

