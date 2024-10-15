Shortly after on Skyhawk Rd, Wigram, a group of young people threatened a member of the public before stealing their dog and cellphone.

“They then tried to drive their vehicle toward the victim,” said Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd.

The dog has been found.

About 4.30am a Stanmore Rd vape store was burgled after the group smashed their way into the store. They fled as police arrived and drove off in a “dangerous manner”.

“Police were unable to initiate a pursuit,” Todd said.

Police believe the incidents were linked.

“We now have a number of officers working to identify and locate the people involved,” Todd said.

Scene of Crime Officers are forensically examining scenes and vehicles of interest have been located.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will ensure they are held accountable for their dangerous and reckless actions which has left a number of victims extremely shaken.”

There has been a surge in youth crime in 2024, with a 41% increase in theft charges in court against young people, compared to last year.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.