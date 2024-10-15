Christchurch police are investigating a swathe of serious youth offender incidents overnight, including dognapping, a vape store raid, and burglaries.
Police say the first incident was just before 6pm outside a Wigram gym where a vehicle was stolen.
Shortly after, four young people threatened to take another person’s vehicle outside a Hornby store.
Just before 10pm, a 17-year-old man stepped off a bus on Mackworth St, Woolston where a Toyota Aqua was driven at him. An offender got out of the car, confronted the victim and tried to take his phone.