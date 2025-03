A person has been injured after a workplace incident in Bromley, Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

A person has been injured after a workplace incident in Bromley, Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

A person has been injured in a workplace accident at a Christchurch metalworks firm this morning.

Emergency services were called to VIP Metalworks on Wickham St in the Bromley area of the city just after 9.30am to reports of an injured person.

Hato Hone St John said they sent a rapid response unit and an ambulance.

One patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.