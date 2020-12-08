Christchurch Women's Prison death could have been prevented, says Coroner

Liana Kahi. Photo / Supplied

Warning: Distressing content

The suicide of a mum-of-two at Christchurch Women's Prison - after a previous attempt - has prompted changes to procedures and cells in a bid to prevent similar deaths in future.

Liana Jamie Kahi died while at Christchurch Women's Prison in July 2016.

She was 29 years old at the time and had an 11-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

Her date of release was June 30, 2016, but she was still in prison at the time of her death.

In October 2012 she was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison for a number of offences including aggravated robbery.

She was released on parole in June 2015 but was recalled back to the prison for a breach of standard release and special conditions in July the same year.

On November 2015 she was again released on parole but brought back to prison for breach of parole in January 2016.

In April that year, Kahi bit the arm of one of the corrections officers and was charged with assault with intent to injure.

She entered a guilty plea and was due to be sentenced on July 27, 2016. She was also segregated in the prison's "separates unit".

She was released from the unit on June 30, 2016, but due to internal misconduct charges she received while in the unit, she had 54 days "off privileges" to serve.

The charges were in relation to abusing staff and the prisoner telephone system.

On the day of her death, she called her partner and had a conversation which led her to believe the relationship was over.

The Coroner identified the following issues while looking into the case.

• Was Kahi's death a suicide?

• Could Kali's death have been prevented?

In their findings, the Coroner said they do not believe they need to make any recommendations.

"There have been changes implemented since Ms Kahi's death which I am satisfied may reduce the chances of other prisoners dying n circumstances similar to those in which Ms Kahi died," the findings said.

The Coroner said had these changes been in place at the time, they may have prevented her death.

Some of the changes include:

• Adjustments to fixings in cells

• A trauma counsellor is now available for support for prisoners at times of stress

• An increase in the number of ACC counsellors, including more sensitive-claims counsellors.