Christchurch woman's death referred to coroner, not suspicious

Rosalie Anderson-Hill. Photo / Facebook

The death of Christchurch woman Rosalie Anderson-Hill has been referred to the coroner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Well said they want to thank the public for coming forward with information relating to sightings of the 21-year-old.

"As a result of this information, we now have a greater understanding of

Rosalie's movements on Sunday October 25 through to Monday October 26."

Her missing longboard was located by a member of the public.

Anderson-Hill died near Summit Road in the Heathcote Valley, between Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

Her death was initially being treated as "unexplained" while police tried to piece together a timeline of her movements.

Tributes are pouring in for Anderson-Hill.

A Facebook group has been set-up for friends and family to share memories of the woman.

It has been inundated with messages since its creation.

"I will always miss you. You were that funny, free spirited, friend I always adored and when we were together we just clicked," one post said.

"Still really don't know what to say. Thank you for being a beautiful part of our lives, you won't be forgotten," another said.

Anderson-Hill's body was located by a member of the public near the Cattlestop Crag.