Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead's shooting: Two men deny murder charges and will stand trial in May 2023

November 9 2021 Connor Whitehead's father James said they were shocked and heartbroken at the loss of Connor in such a senseless manner. Connor loved music and planned to study law - and those dreams had been cruelly taken away.

November 9 2021 Connor Whitehead's father James said they were shocked and heartbroken at the loss of Connor in such a senseless manner. Connor loved music and planned to study law - and those dreams had been cruelly taken away.

Two men have today denied murdering teenager Connor Whitehead earlier this month and will stand trial in 2023.

The 36-year-old concrete worker and a 43-year-old – who both have interim name suppression - are accused of being behind the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Connor outside a Christchurch party on Friday, November 5.

Three others charged with being accessories after the fact to Connor's murder and who allegedly helped the two suspects evade police in the hours and days after what's been called by police a "brutal, senseless" attack also appeared this morning at the High Court in Christchurch.

Connor's family sat in the courtroom's public gallery, with his father James Whitehead wearing a "Forever Connor" T-shirt, while others held a framed photo of the slain teen.

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead. Photo / Supplied

The men facing murder charges appeared from custody via audio visual link. The others appeared in the dock.

The 43-year-old was animated on the screen, making love heart signals and other gestures to people in the courtroom.

All five accused entered not guilty pleas and a five-week trial is scheduled to begin on May 8, 2023.

Connor's parents Cheryl Merrin and James Whitehead. Photo / George Heard

Name suppression also lapsed for Nicholas Mckay, a 46-year-old forklift operator from Spencerville, just north of Christchurch, who is charged with being an accessory after the fact to Connor's murder.

The others continue to have name suppression for now but their lawyers must file submissions by December 10 arguing why their names should remain secret. If they do, a full hearing will be held on February 3 next year.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded the two men accused of murder in custody. The other three were remanded on bail.

All five defendants will be back in court on February 18 next year for a case review hearing.

The 43-year-old murder accused also faced two new charges laid at Christchurch District Court this morning.

His case called after his High Court hearing today, faced with charges that between November 8-9 he was unlawfully in possession of a pistol "namely a swan-off shotgun" and possession of a shotgun cartridge.

His lawyer Donald Matthews said the charges were linked to "some proceedings in the High Court".

The police today asked for the charges to be joined with the High Court matters, which was granted by Judge Brian Callaghan.

His name suppression was also continued.

The killing has devastated Connor's family who said at a press conference that they are "shocked and heartbroken" at his "senseless and violent" death.

"He was at a party with his friends. He should have been safe and he should be home with us," his father said.

Connor Whitehead, 16, was shot dead outside a birthday party in Christchurch earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, who is leading Operation Stack, the massive police inquiry into the case, said the killing has had devastating effects.

"Connor had his whole life ahead of him and this brutal and senseless incident has robbed that from him and his family."

Reeves earlier said inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist should contact police on 105 and quote event number P048523046.