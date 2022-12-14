Police raid a property in Wigram in relation to a series of targeted shootings. Photo / George Heard

Four men with gang links have been arrested and a number of items seized during Wednesday’s search warrants in Christchurch, police have confirmed.

The arrests are in relation to the shooting incidents last weekend.

Officers on Wednesday morning raided a home in Kaiapoi and a property in Wigram, where members of the Armed Offenders Squad could be seen outside.

They then raided the Tribesmen MC pad on Tanner St, Woolston.

As a result of the raids, four men with connections to the Tribesmen have been charged with several offences.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells believes “several other arrests are anticipated”.

Police also confirmed they seized several firearms during the raids and several rounds of ammunition, a large quantity of cash, drugs and drug supply-related items, restricted medicines, and restricted weapons.

Searches are continuing today at a property in Hoon Hay, and police will likely search further properties.

Detective Wells wanted to reassure the community that police took this sort of offending extremely seriously.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour, which causes huge distress and has the potential to cause serious harm to members of the public,” he said.

“Police are working incredibly hard to hold these people to account.”

Wells thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding as the incidents were investigated, and extended thanks to those who shared information with the police.

In last weekend’s shootings several properties were targeted, firstly were properties on Hammond Place, Spreydon, followed by another property on Gayhurst Rd in Dallington about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Hammond Pl property was targeted again, as well as a home on Broadbent St, Riccarton between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Wells confirmed at the time no one was injured.

Saturday night’s shooting coincided with a packed-out Six60 concert playing less than 1km away.

Hammond Pl resident William Willis said he was walking home with a mate from a separate gig on Saturday night, enjoying the music when multiple police swooped onto his street.

“We must have arrived just after the shooting happened,” he said.

“I was like, ‘oh for God’s sakes - more [gang activity]’.”

He’d heard the shooting on Friday night, which was at the same property - right next to Willis’ house.

“There’s lots of kids around. If it’s just me, I’m not as concerned, but with children and my partner around, I’m slightly more on edge.”