Police are asking for the public's help to find two people involved in yesterday's shooting. Photo / George Heard

Police are asking for the public's help to find two people involved in yesterday's shooting. Photo / George Heard

A man shot in Linwood has told police he did not know the two men who pulled a gun on him.

The shooting happened at 11.15am on Tuesday near the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd.

Police have spoken to the victim, who is in hospital in a stable condition after being shot twice.

He told police that he was approached by two men.

One person was shot in Linwood, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

"The victim has told investigators he was sitting in a park," says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman. "After a brief interaction, he was shot."

"He has indicated he did not know the offenders who he believed were of Māori or Pasifika descent," she said.

A manhunt was launched yesterday and a children's daycare in the area was locked down following the shooting.

Initial reports of a drive-by shooting have been discounted by police.

"We have no information to suggest the victim was shot from a vehicle," they said.

Police have completed a scene examination and all cordons have been lifted.

A local resident told the Herald that police were often in the area.

"The gangs are taking over and they don't seem to care," he said.

"It's worrying because there are a lot of genuine, decent people around and it's just a minority that is doing all the damage."

Police have appealed to the public for any information on the two men seen leaving the area, on foot or getting into a vehicle nearby.

"We also want to hear from you if you have a dash camera or CCTV cameras that might have captured the offenders in the vicinity of Hereford Street and Stanmore Road, or surrounding streets, between 11am and 12pm yesterday."