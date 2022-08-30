A man shot in Linwood has told police he did not know the two men who pulled a gun on him.
The shooting happened at 11.15am on Tuesday near the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd.
Police have spoken to the victim, who is in hospital in a stable condition after being shot twice.
He told police that he was approached by two men.
"The victim has told investigators he was sitting in a park," says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman. "After a brief interaction, he was shot."
"He has indicated he did not know the offenders who he believed were of Māori or Pasifika descent," she said.
A manhunt was launched yesterday and a children's daycare in the area was locked down following the shooting.
Initial reports of a drive-by shooting have been discounted by police.
"We have no information to suggest the victim was shot from a vehicle," they said.
Police have completed a scene examination and all cordons have been lifted.
A local resident told the Herald that police were often in the area.
"The gangs are taking over and they don't seem to care," he said.
"It's worrying because there are a lot of genuine, decent people around and it's just a minority that is doing all the damage."
Police have appealed to the public for any information on the two men seen leaving the area, on foot or getting into a vehicle nearby.
"We also want to hear from you if you have a dash camera or CCTV cameras that might have captured the offenders in the vicinity of Hereford Street and Stanmore Road, or surrounding streets, between 11am and 12pm yesterday."