Bus blaze: Police investigating Auckland Transport bus fire, ‘thankfully’ no one injured

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

An AT bus was seen caught in a blaze in Epsom, Auckland. Video / Jamie Cearns

Police and fire investigators are today scouring a badly damaged Auckland Transport bus for clues as to what ignited a blaze which badly damaged the vehicle.

Emergency services responded to reports of a bus on fire in Epsom at about 6.10pm yesterday.

Police told the Herald today, that “thankfully” everyone on board at the time of the fire had got out unscathed.

“A number of people were on board the bus, which was on the corner of The Drive and Empire Rd at the time and thankfully managed to exit without injury,” a police spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire and whether it is suspicious.”

The blaze destroyed the back of the bus.

A large section of its rear - including part of the roof - were incinerated in the fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said about 6.10pm, they received multiple calls about a bus on fire in Epsom.

“We sent two crews to the scene and, upon arrival, we found the fire well involved.”

An Auckland Transport spokesperson told the Herald a fire broke out on a bus on the 295 route from the City Centre to Ellerslie around 6.10pm.

“When the fire began, the bus driver did a fantastic job getting everyone off the bus quickly, including someone with some accessibility challenges,” he said.

“All the passengers were off the bus before the fire engulfed the rest of the bus.”

The spokesperson said Fire and Emergency was investigating and the bus company also had a representative at the site.

A fire has destroyed a public bus in the Auckland suburb of Epsom this evening.
Auckland Transport confirmed it was a regular diesel bus, not electric.

Police said they appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

>> You can contact Police via the 105 phone service or online athttps://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 Please reference file number 250525/2561. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

