An AT bus was seen caught in a blaze in Epsom, Auckland. Video / Jamie Cearns

Police and fire investigators are today scouring a badly damaged Auckland Transport bus for clues as to what ignited a blaze which badly damaged the vehicle.

Emergency services responded to reports of a bus on fire in Epsom at about 6.10pm yesterday.

Police told the Herald today, that “thankfully” everyone on board at the time of the fire had got out unscathed.

“A number of people were on board the bus, which was on the corner of The Drive and Empire Rd at the time and thankfully managed to exit without injury,” a police spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire and whether it is suspicious.”