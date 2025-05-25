“Our three boys are avid football players so after playing their games on Saturday morning we headed with friends to Mt Smart to watch the Auckland AFC game,” mum Mary Beattie said.

I heard him cry out and looked down to see blood and yellow flesh coming out of his shin where the waratah had impaled into it. Mum Mary Beattie

“The game didn’t go to plan and when Melbourne had scored their second goal, Wilf said sadly ‘but it’s my birthday’. Wilf was in tears, his birthday not panning out as he’d hoped.”

After the game, the family joined the procession out the gates and headed towards their vehicle.

“Just after we’d crossed the main road, Jude was walking just in front of me – not seeing a waratah, randomly sticking out of the ground.

Jude Beattie's wound he received after the Auckland FC loss.

“Next I heard him cry out and looked down to see blood and yellow flesh coming out of his shin where the waratah had impaled [him].

“We realised he would need to go to the hospital, so I went with Jude in a taxi, waving to my husband and other three children who were all looking very worried.”

Beattie said Jude was in enormous pain the entire trip.

“We arrived at Starship and Jude was in agony. While waiting to be seen [he] started sobbing saying, ‘I feel so awful for Wilf, it’s his birthday!’.”

She said everyone at Starship had been “absolutely wonderful”.

The waratah sticks out of the ground near a power pole.

Mary said watching Jude’s pain affected her children - and his mates, who were also at the game.

“The kids are all very close and all very empathetic so he was worrying about it ruining his brother’s birthday.”

Jude required surgery to repair the damage.

The injury will sideline him from playing football for up to four weeks.

“He plays football for... Ricki Herbert Academy, Te Atatū Football Club and his school Te Atatū Intermediate.

Rudy Beattie and his younger brothers Wilf and Kit and sister Bluebell.

“His Te Atatū team [undefeated for the past year] are currently playing in a tournament today and were playing with their shirts tucked in in honour of him as he’s the only one who does that,” Mary said yesterday.

“Next week he was meant to be filling in up a grade for another team for a tournament in Pāpāmoa and he’s mostly very concerned that he may not be okay for his Auckland Zones School tournament; his school team – Te Atatū Intermediate just won the West Auckland tournament and had qualified for the whole of Auckland.

“He also has a tournament with his normal team in Pāpāmoa Matariki weekend and was chosen to go on sports camp with school in the last week of term.

The Beatties with Auckland FC supporters at Go Media Stadium on May 24, 2025. Image supplied.

“What was meant to be a brilliant weekend of celebration and football has turned into a weekend of worry and disappointment.”

Beattie said the council needed to provide answers.

The concerned mother said she “couldn’t understand” how the waratah had been allowed to stick out on the public path.

“Jude was very lucky that it didn’t go into tendons or muscle.

“I would not want this to happen to anyone else and want to ensure that this is dealt with so that this or worse doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Auckland Transport (AT), which is responsible for the berm, said a senior staff member was immediately sent to the scene after being alerted to the issue by the Herald.

A spokesperson said they were “really disappointed” to hear about the injury.

By the time the staff member arrived at the site, the waratah had been removed from the berm, which meant there was no risk of a repeat for crowds leaving Sunday’s Warriors NRL clash at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.

“Unfortunately, that was too late for Jude and we’re hoping he has a speedy recovery and is able to get back onto the football field as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The AT spokesperson said it regularly inspected footpaths and roads but relied on Aucklanders reporting issues with berms to us, particularly in commercial areas”.

“We aim to promptly send out our contractors to address these, especially if there is a safety risk.”

>> Aucklanders can report issues with berms, footpaths or roads by calling AT at 09 355 3553 or online at: athttps://at.govt.nz/about-us/street-maintenance/road-and-footpath-maintenance."

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.