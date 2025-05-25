Auckland FC’s loss and an injury to 11-year-old Jude Beattie marred the West Auckland family’s weekend.
Jude Beattie was impaled by a metal post, requiring emergency surgery at Starship Children’s Hospital.
Auckland Transport inspected the berm yesterday and the post had been removed and expressed hopes for Jude’s speedy recovery.
Warning: Injury imagery may upset some viewers
The loss by the Auckland FC and a horrific injury to an 11-year-old fan was a double blow for the Beattie family who spent the night at the Starship Children’s Hospital while their son Jude had emergency surgery.
The Te Atatū family were looking forward to a great night at the game on Saturday evening; with the night out doubling as a celebration for son Wilf’s 9th birthday.
But the double-banger celebration went horribly wrong: first the 2-0 loss on the field and then the injury to Jude.
“He plays football for... Ricki Herbert Academy, Te Atatū Football Club and his school Te Atatū Intermediate.
“His Te Atatū team [undefeated for the past year] are currently playing in a tournament today and were playing with their shirts tucked in in honour of him as he’s the only one who does that,” Mary said yesterday.
“Next week he was meant to be filling in up a grade for another team for a tournament in Pāpāmoa and he’s mostly very concerned that he may not be okay for his Auckland Zones School tournament; his school team – Te Atatū Intermediate just won the West Auckland tournament and had qualified for the whole of Auckland.
“He also has a tournament with his normal team in Pāpāmoa Matariki weekend and was chosen to go on sports camp with school in the last week of term.
“What was meant to be a brilliant weekend of celebration and football has turned into a weekend of worry and disappointment.”
Beattie said the council needed to provide answers.
By the time the staff member arrived at the site, the waratah had been removed from the berm, which meant there was no risk of a repeat for crowds leaving Sunday’s Warriors NRL clash at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.
“Unfortunately, that was too late for Jude and we’re hoping he has a speedy recovery and is able to get back onto the football field as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.
The AT spokesperson said it regularly inspected footpaths and roads but relied on Aucklanders reporting issues with berms to us, particularly in commercial areas”.