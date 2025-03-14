He met some of the women at bars or parties. He knew others socially or as friends. Several were ex-partners.

On many occasions, Muchirahondo filmed or photographed the assaults.

He faced 21 charges of sexual violation by rape and nine of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one of not providing access to a cellphone.

He denied all the charges, maintaining any sexual activity with any of the women was consensual.

After an unprecedented 10 days of deliberating a jury found Muchirahondo guilty of raping eight women, and on several charges of sexually violating them and others.

Today at his sentencing some of his victims read or provided impact statements. Scroll down for more.

The Crown asked Justice Lisa Preston to impose an indefinite sentence of preventive detention.

Prosecutor Claire Boshier said Muchirahondo had caused “untold harm to the community” by offending indiscriminately over many years.

She said his victims had displayed “great bravery” in the face of the “devastating effects of sexual harm”.

Boshier said psychological reports gave insight into the rapist.

“The best predictor of future risk is past behaviour. Mr Muchirahondo shows little regard to women and their opinions... and little regard for court-ordered conditions,” she said.

“His sexual entitlement towards women and sexual deviance are a prominent feature of his risk profile.”

A dangerous proclivity to sexual offending

Boshier said Muchirahondo had “a clearly entrenched pattern” of sexual deviance and a dangerous proclivity and prediction to sexual offending.

“He took advantage of victims in any number of situations presented to him... he sexually violated women in places they were entitled to feel safe.

“All of the victims were vulnerable... whether through extreme intoxication, youth, mental health... There is immeasurable harm to the victims. This offending has had a profound effect on the lives of many.

“Every word the court heard at trial from the offender sought to minimise the victims.... none of them could be believed, none of them would have said no.”

Boshier said not only did Muchirahondo film some victims - images and footage were found of a number of unknown women.

That demonstrated the “predatory nature” of his offending.

“This is at the highest end of culpability,” she said.

She said an appropriate sentence for the serial rapist was 26 years in prison - or preventive detention.

If the latter was handed down Muchirahondo would only be released from prison if and when the Parole Board were satisfied he was not a risk to the community,

If he cannot prove his rehabilitation - preventive detention will effectively be a life sentence.

“The complete picture... clearly demonstrates very serious offending... it is a lengthy and versatile history of sexual offending,” said Boshier.

“This is not a level of deviancy or risk that will disappear... the harm does spread far wider than the victims and their whānau. There is harm to the community.

“The risk assessments demonstrate the high level of risk Mr Muchirahondo represents... it is ingrained in his personality.”

She said Muchirahondo had a high psychopathy score and he had a pattern of refusing to engage with authorities and acknowledging wrongdoing.

“His attitudes towards women will endure,” she said.

Muchirahondo was “hostile and aggressive” when interviewed for presentence reports.

When told they were for the judge, he replied:

“I don’t care - the judge is nothing.”

Boshier said “his high risk of sexual recidivism will endure... this is inherent to him and his personality... quite simply, he believes he has done nothing wrong.

“The risk he poses to the community can only be met with a sentence of preventive detention.”

Convicted rapist maintains innocence

Muchirahondo’s lawyer Anselm Williams said his client continued to maintain his innocence.

But for the purposes of sentencing, he submitted preventive detention was not appropriate and the Crown’s request was “excessive”.

For the offending Muchirahondo had been convicted of, a “lengthy finite sentence” was the right outcome.

He suggested 20 years in prison.

“This isn’t a case where the information makes it clear Mr Muchirahondo is likely to commit a further sexual offence at the end of that sentence,” he said.

“He’s going to spend a significant period of time in prison. He’s going to have made available to him, treatment options.

“Denying offending isn’t justification for the sentence of preventive detention... denial of offending doesn’t necessarily impact risk, particularly at this early stage.

Williams sought a discount on sentence for the impact a lengthy term of imprisonment would have on two of Muchirahondo’s four children.

He has two young children with his current partner and two older children.

Williams said the discount was only sought in relation to his younger children who he still has a relationship with.

“His absence is being keenly felt,” he told the judge.

Justice Lisa Preston outlined every offence Muchirahondo had been convicted of.

Muchirahondo sat with his arms folded, either staring ahead, at his victims in court, or shaking his head.

“There are two striking aspects to your offending... the timeline shows how your offending began with one vulnerable young girl... then your offending continued and increased in frequency.

“During this period police spoke with you on more than one occasion about allegations against you... you committed more sexual offences against six more women.

“The other aspect of your offending is its diversity... described as ‘a fist in a velvet glove’... words and actions were ignored as you ultimately did what you wanted sexually.

“Your attitude of entitlement came through loud and clear in the evidence.”

Muchirahondo’s near-total disregard of consent

Justice Preston said the offending showed “near total disregard of a woman’s right to consent”.

“The impact of your offending has been profound,” she continued.

“These women showed remarkable dignity in the trial.

“There is only one person responsible for this offending Mr Muchirahondo.... nothing these women did justified your offending, they should carry no blame, no shame in respect of your actions towards them.”

Justice Preston said Boshier was “on strong ground” when she said there were few cases similar to Muchirahondo’s.

She said there were numerous aggravating features.

She said his offending was “predatory” and showed a degree of “planning and premeditation”.

It was “unrealistic” to suggest otherwise.

She said “every one” of his victims was vulnerable.

“Most (were) particularly vulnerable - some because they were so young... some because they were isolated, others were highly intoxicated or medicated, some asleep,” the judge said.

“Women have a right to consume alcohol... and be safe. They also have a right to engage in or choose to refuse sexual activity. You repeatedly chose to take advantage of women... they were unable to give consent or incapable of knowing who they were with.

“Finally, your proclivity for filming or photographing is particularly degrading... you still to this day retain access (to the content).

“There is no doubt that harm to your victims is present to a high degree.”

Justice Preston said there were “obvious” breaches of trust around the offending against Muchirahondo’s partners.

“There are no mitigating factors of the offending,” she said.

“You did not participate in the pre-sentence report process, as is your right.

“You also declined to engage with either the psychiatrist or psychologist... you continue to deny your offending. You show no remorse and maintain the offences were consensual.”

Justice Preston said the need for denunciation and deterrence was “high”.

“There is currently a bleak outlook for your rehabilitation... as you do not think you have done anything wrong,” she said.

Experts say rapist likely to reoffend

The judge commissioned two expert reports on whether Muchirahondo should be sentenced to preventive detention.

They provided opinions with “considerable caution” given the rapist would not engage with them - meaning there were limitations in the information they could gather.

One noted that Muchirahondo was driven by his sexual desires, often threatening and abusive.

He said Muchirahondo was likely to reoffend and unless his attitudes towards women, sexual behaviour and views on consent shift - he was likely to focus on his own sexual needs rather than consent in the future.

He was also uncertain whether Muchirahondo would benefit from any specialised sex offender treatment in prison.

The second expert said the offender scored high in a psychopathy scale - which meant he was likely to have responsivity barriers that would hinder any rehabilitation efforts.

“I consider you do present as likely to commit a sexual offence in the future,” said Justice Preston.

“Plainly... the pattern of your offending is similar. You acted throughout with a striking sense of entitlement.

“Your predatory offending against a number of women... has caused immeasurable harm... your offending erodes trust in men, not just in victims, but across the community.

“You demonstrate a callous lack of regard for your victims... I am given real cause for concern (about your) coming repeatedly to the police office during the period of your offending - yet this did not deter the latter offending. You have made no effort to address your plainly deviant behaviour.”

Justice Preston delivered her final sentence just after 3pm.

She ordered Muchirahondo to serve a total of 23 years in prison.

He must serve 10 years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

She said it was “by a fine margin” he did not get preventive detention.

The rapist gave his lawyer a thumbs-up as he left the dock.

In their own words: The survivors

The first woman to read her statement in court today said reliving her assault during her police interviews and the trial led her into a spiral of depression, PTSD and sleeplessness.

“I felt numb from men, from the world, from life… this was a struggle no one knew I was going through. I almost drank myself to death.

“I haven’t touched another man since Johnny… I don’t know if I will ever be able to function in a relationship again.

“I have to relearn that if I say no it means no… he has made me really fearful.

“I was made to feel like I was the cause of all the drama because I fought him before being raped... I was always the bad guy.”

The second woman said she was unaware she had been assaulted until the police contacted her.

“It was extremely upsetting... This incident has caused me a lot of pain and the trial alone has also brought up a lot of trauma for me.

“I am often triggered by this incident... it plays on my mind... I do not trust men easily now and that is something I will struggle with long-term.

“I am now grieving all the time... this offender has taken away my voice and has caused damage that will never be repaired.”

The woman said she believed in karma and that Muchirahondo would “reap what he sowed”.

The next woman “had no interest in him”, finding him “too pushy, too desperate”.

Her consent did not matter to the rapist.

“There are some things I still have nightmares about. No one who hasn’t lived through this would know truly how hard it is to see your body the first time after a sexual assault. He left my body with so many marks, bites, bruises.

“But no physical pain compares to the trauma.”

She felt “disgusted” after the assault - in her own bed.

“Where I should have been safe,” she said.

“He just took what he wanted.”

She suffered panic attacks and was scared of sleeping.

“Because I didn’t want to have dreams of that night,” she said.

“I have never been the same. It is hard for me to trust people... his actions have caused a lifetime of effects on me that will never go away.

“I have constant fear of what some humans are capable of.

“Not only did you attack me... you attacked me in court... made me relive the night again reopening all the scars and damage I have worked so hard to repair.

“That’s ok because we - me and the other ladies - have courage, dignity and love.”

Muchirahondo’s former partner was assaulted in her own home when her child was in a room close by.

He glared at her during her statement.

“I experience spiritual, sexual, verbal and psychological abuse.

“Hope is an incredibly charismatic man who controlled me for years... it has been devastating for me to tell my son his father raped his mother.... but also to think that one day I will have to tell him he was present. There was one wall between us.

“After raping me you left, as I still had to parent, and put my son to bed.

“Even after, I blamed myself for not fighting you off, even though I now understand I was protecting my boy.”

She directed the last part of her statement to her abuser.

“Since you have been convicted… I do want to say that I am thankful.

“And I use this pun intentionally - I am thankful that I finally have a Hope in hell. May you rot there.

The next woman said surviving Muchirahondo had been “devastating and difficult”.

She has PTSD and experiences nightmares, disassociation and painful flashbacks.

“The innocence and trust that I had in people... is gone. It is replaced now by a heightened sense of danger I no longer feel I can escape,” she said.

The woman said she was “haunted” by what Muchirahondo did to her.

Another woman had a “complete breakdown” in her romantic and platonic relationships.

Before the attack, she lived her life “thinking no one would intentionally hurt me”

“I feel like this has been taken away from me. I no longer feel safe,” she said.

“I’ve had days where I’ve completely blacked out... recently I blacked out from trauma and fell, leaving me off work for three weeks with a head injury.

“The panic attacks... now manifest as physical pain.”

She said Muchirahondo was a “predator” who she did not think could ever be rehabilitated.

She felt he did not know the difference between right and wrong which made him an ongoing “danger” to the community.

“During his trial, his defence was that everything was consensual - that was a complete untruth.

“I believe that he should remain in jail for as long as the courts will allow.”





