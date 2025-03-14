“All of the victims were vulnerable... whether through extreme intoxication, youth, mental health... There is immeasurable harm to the victims. This offending has had a profound effect on the lives of many.
“Every word the court heard at trial from the offender sought to minimise the victims.... none of them could be believed, none of them would have said no.”
Boshier said not only did Muchirahondo film some victims - images and footage were found of a number of unknown women.
That demonstrated the “predatory nature” of his offending.
“This is at the highest end of culpability,” she said.
She said an appropriate sentence for the serial rapist was 26 years in prison - or preventive detention.
“The impact of your offending has been profound,” she continued.
“These women showed remarkable dignity in the trial.
“There is only one person responsible for this offending Mr Muchirahondo.... nothing these women did justified your offending, they should carry no blame, no shame in respect of your actions towards them.”
Justice Preston said Boshier was “on strong ground” when she said there were few cases similar to Muchirahondo’s.
She said there were numerous aggravating features.
She said his offending was “predatory” and showed a degree of “planning and premeditation”.
She said “every one” of his victims was vulnerable.
“Most (were) particularly vulnerable - some because they were so young... some because they were isolated, others were highly intoxicated or medicated, some asleep,” the judge said.
“Women have a right to consume alcohol... and be safe. They also have a right to engage in or choose to refuse sexual activity. You repeatedly chose to take advantage of women... they were unable to give consent or incapable of knowing who they were with.
“Finally, your proclivity for filming or photographing is particularly degrading... you still to this day retain access (to the content).
“There is no doubt that harm to your victims is present to a high degree.”
The judge commissioned two expert reports on whether Muchirahondo should be sentenced to preventive detention.
They provided opinions with “considerable caution” given the rapist would not engage with them - meaning there were limitations in the information they could gather.
One noted that Muchirahondo was driven by his sexual desires, often threatening and abusive.
He said Muchirahondo was likely to reoffend and unless his attitudes towards women, sexual behaviour and views on consent shift - he was likely to focus on his own sexual needs rather than consent in the future.
He was also uncertain whether Muchirahondo would benefit from any specialised sex offender treatment in prison.
The second expert said the offender scored high in a psychopathy scale - which meant he was likely to have responsivity barriers that would hinder any rehabilitation efforts.
“I consider you do present as likely to commit a sexual offence in the future,” said Justice Preston.
“Plainly... the pattern of your offending is similar. You acted throughout with a striking sense of entitlement.
“Your predatory offending against a number of women... has caused immeasurable harm... your offending erodes trust in men, not just in victims, but across the community.
“You demonstrate a callous lack of regard for your victims... I am given real cause for concern (about your) coming repeatedly to the police office during the period of your offending - yet this did not deter the latter offending. You have made no effort to address your plainly deviant behaviour.”
Justice Preston delivered her final sentence just after 3pm.
She ordered Muchirahondo to serve a total of 23 years in prison.
“I am now grieving all the time... this offender has taken away my voice and has caused damage that will never be repaired.”
The woman said she believed in karma and that Muchirahondo would “reap what he sowed”.
The next woman “had no interest in him”, finding him “too pushy, too desperate”.
Her consent did not matter to the rapist.
“There are some things I still have nightmares about. No one who hasn’t lived through this would know truly how hard it is to see your body the first time after a sexual assault. He left my body with so many marks, bites, bruises.
“Hope is an incredibly charismatic man who controlled me for years... it has been devastating for me to tell my son his father raped his mother.... but also to think that one day I will have to tell him he was present. There was one wall between us.
“After raping me you left, as I still had to parent, and put my son to bed.
“Even after, I blamed myself for not fighting you off, even though I now understand I was protecting my boy.”
She directed the last part of her statement to her abuser.
“Since you have been convicted… I do want to say that I am thankful.
“And I use this pun intentionally - I am thankful that I finally have a Hope in hell. May you rot there.
“I believe that he should remain in jail for as long as the courts will allow.”
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz