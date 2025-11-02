Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch principal says Ministry of Education threatened to withhold classrooms

Jaime Cunningham
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

New Ministry of Education data show 1307 schools have an enrolment scheme. Illustration / Paul Slater

New Ministry of Education data show 1307 schools have an enrolment scheme. Illustration / Paul Slater

A Christchurch principal claims the Ministry of Education is threatening to withhold new classrooms if his school doesn’t adopt an enrolment zone.

Rowley School, which teaches Year 1-8 students, is among hundreds of schools across the country being asked to introduce zoning to cope with rapid roll growth.

New Ministry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save