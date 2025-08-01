Homes in zones of primary schools in the top-fifth most expensive areas in the city were $914,899 – or 123% – higher than those in the least expensive areas.

Wayne Shum, senior research analyst with Valocity, said the $600,000 premium might make some parents think twice about paying extra to live in Auckland’s famous Double Grammar Zone (Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls Grammar).

Shum said 5% interest on $600,000 would equate to about $30,000 annual interest payments or roughly the cost of private school fees.

“Staying in a bigger house outside Double Grammar Zone and sending your child to a private school might be a better choice than living in an apartment with a teenager,” he joked.

The premium reveals the financial considerations some parents will face if they choose to move inside the zone of their chosen secondary school.

And it could become even harder if the trend towards blocking out-of-zone students continues.

North Shore school Rangitoto College recently announced it wouldn’t be accepting out-of-zone students in 2026, meaning only children living within its zone will be able to enrol at the school.

Mount Albert Grammar has signalled it may not accept out-of-zone students next year and other popular public schools are also limiting places.

One West Auckland mum told the Herald last month her family’s life had been put on hold as a result of school zoning changes.

They had their son accepted into Westlake Boys’ as an out-of-zone student a few years back, but it now looked like they wouldn’t be able to get their daughter into a similar North Shore public school next year.

They tried running the sums to see if they could move into a North Shore zone but found it unaffordable, she said.

Homeowner Tom Rawson is another who told the Herald earlier that he bought in Glendowie College’s zone because he believed he was saving money in the long run.

While many parents prioritise school zones in choosing where to live, schools do not necessarily lead the way in driving housing prices up.

Other forces such as the type of housing can play bigger roles, Shum said.

School zones are “probably less of a house price driver than they were previously”, he said.

Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale (pictured in 2017) says the school is at "absolute capacity" and cannot accept out-of-zone students next year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Areas with more townhouses and apartments will typically have lower median prices than areas that don’t because these smaller homes are generally cheaper and drag the overall price down with them, he said.

That also highlights what might be a surprising find to some from the analysis: the exclusive Double Grammar Zone has not kept up with the value rises of its peers in the top-third of school zones.

The Herald compared prices across an 11-year time frame from 2014 to 2025, based on data available from Valocity.

Over that time the typical prices in Auckland Grammar School and Epsom Girls Grammar’s overlapping zones in the city’s inner suburbs had risen 47% or $481,000.

By contrast, the typical price in all the other school zones among the top-third most expensive areas had gone up 60% or $522,000.

Shum said the Double Grammar Zone had likely not kept up because more apartments and townhouses have been built in its zone than Glendowie’s, for instance.

Among other key findings, Epsom Girls Grammar, at $1.7m, and Macleans College, at $1.67m, were the next two most expensive zones behind Glendowie.

Epsom Normal Primary School was the most expensive zone of any school at $2.98m, followed by Victoria Avenue School in Remuera at $2.52m.

SECONDARY ZONE TYPICAL PRICES:

Top third: $1.399m

Middle third: $1.017m

Bottom third: $795,194

KEY INSIGHTS:

Difference between top third and bottom third: $594,711

Between top third and middle third: $372,590

Between middle third and bottom third: $222,121

PRIMARY ZONE TYPICAL PRICES:

Top fifth: $1.657m

Second: $1.220m

Third: $1.004m

Fourth: $870,562

Bottom fifth: $741,859

KEY INSIGHTS:

Difference between top fifth and bottom fifth: $914,899

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.