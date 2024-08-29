Five youths have been arrested following a spate of vehicle thefts in Canterbury. Photo / File

Police have arrested five youths following a spate of vehicle thefts in Canterbury this afternoon.

While enquiries are still in the early stages, police are investigating whether those arrested have links to several serious incidents in Christchurch over the past week.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police were first alerted to four balaclava-clad people in Upper Riccarton, leaving a vehicle on Field Terrace before getting into a second car about 1.30pm.

Shortly before 2pm, police were alerted to another stolen vehicle being driven around the Riccarton area.

Police received a number of 111 calls over the driving, with reports of excessive speed and a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.