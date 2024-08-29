Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch police arrest five teens following vehicle thefts

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Five youths have been arrested following a spate of vehicle thefts in Canterbury. Photo / File

Police have arrested five youths following a spate of vehicle thefts in Canterbury this afternoon.

While enquiries are still in the early stages, police are investigating whether those arrested have links to several serious incidents in Christchurch over the past week.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police were first alerted to four balaclava-clad people in Upper Riccarton, leaving a vehicle on Field Terrace before getting into a second car about 1.30pm.

Shortly before 2pm, police were alerted to another stolen vehicle being driven around the Riccarton area.

Police received a number of 111 calls over the driving, with reports of excessive speed and a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

A significant response was launched, involving specialist Police units, Todd said.

A helicopter was also used by officers to search for and monitor the vehicle, tracking it from the city to Kaiapoi and through North Canterbury before it headed back towards Christchurch.

Due to the dangerous manner of driving, police did not pursue the vehicle, but kept tracking it from the air.

As the vehicle approached Tunnel Road, a red light at the Lyttleton Tunnel stopped traffic, forcing the offending vehicle, then on the wrong side of the road again, to do a U-turn.

The offending car then collided with another, just before 4pm.

Police took four males into custody at the scene with a fifth being arrested at New Brighton address about 3.30.

They are between the ages of 13 and 15.

“It is only luck that meant nobody was injured as a result of today’s events,” Todd said.

“The driving behaviour was incredibly concerning and could so easily have resulted in someone being killed.

“We sincerely thank everyone who called 111 today – from reporting suspicious activity to concerning driving behaviour, the information provided by the public helped us locate the suspects and prevent further harm to our community.”

