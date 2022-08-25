Christchurch Peace Train: 'It rocked me to my core' says helper

Train driver Andrew Wilson said one of his workmates was at the mosque when the attacks happened. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Train driver Andrew Wilson said one of his workmates was at the mosque when the attacks happened. Photo / Christchurch City Council

When the call went out for volunteers to run the Peace Train that Yusuf Islam gifted to

Christchurch after the mosque attacks, Andrew Wilson knew he had to put his hand up.

One of his workmates was at the mosque when the attacks occurred and witnessed the

shootings.

"He rang me as he was due back to work on a project with me, saying there had been an

event,'' Wilson recalls.

"It rocked me to the core – my peace-loving friend had been through such an ordeal. It took a long time for him to recover. He lost his best friend and flatmate.''

The Peace Train on a trial run as it prepares to open to the public on September 4. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Yusuf Islam, previously known as Cat Stevens, gifted the miniature train to Christchurch after the 2019 mosque attacks on the condition it would run in a central location and that the rides would be free for the people of Christchurch.

The electric battery-powered train in South Hagley Park will have its first public run on Sunday, September 4, and run from 10 am-4 pm on the first and third Sunday of each month, apart from June, July and August.

The 13-metre-long train can carry about 16 people and is wheelchair accessible.

Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, gifted the miniature train to Christchurch after the 2019 mosque attacks. Photo / Richard Robinson

Wilson did all that he could to support his workmate in the months that followed.

When he heard the city council was looking for volunteers to help run the Peace

Train, the 55-year-old saw another way to show his support so he volunteered to train the train drivers.

"I have been involved with trains since my earliest memories. I have been known, accused even, of being obsessed with them. It's not too far from the truth.''

He collects model trains, has a huge garden railway in his backyard, and is railway manager at Steam Scene McLeans Island. He is also involved with the Little River Railway Station Trust and a member of the miniature railway at Halswell.

As a grandfather, Wilson says he loves putting a smile on kids' faces and sharing his passion for trains with others. His years of experience with trains means that he knows exactly what it takes to be a good train driver.

"Reasonable fitness, good health, a keen eye, a happy disposition and a willingness to make someone's day,'' he said.

Wilson is part of a team of 40 volunteers who will be helping to run the Peace Train. Co-ordinating the volunteers is Brendon Eason. His wife, Elizabeth, has also volunteered

to be a driver and conductor.

"My wife and I saw the article about the council seeking volunteers and thought it was awesome. What a wonderful idea to promote unity and peace through families in Christchurch. This is what we believe in and what we support,'' said Eason.

"We want to bring smiles to faces and joy to people's hearts. Even on our training run we had a group of older people taking photos and their faces told the story – they were smiling and laughing and they all wanted a ride.''

Eason said the Peace Train is an amazing gift and he cannot wait to take people for a ride

on it.