Christchurch NG building owners halt destruction of building - for now

The historic warehouse, home to NG Boutique since 2005, has been on the knife-edge of planned demolition since 2012. Photo / Supplied

The historic warehouse, home to NG Boutique since 2005, has been on the knife-edge of planned demolition since 2012. Photo / Supplied

The owners of Christchurch's NG building have managed to halt the destruction of their 110-year-old property to make way for a new $473 multi-use indoor arena.

Roland Logan and Sharon Ng filed an injunction against the Crown in the High Court in Wellington to stop the compulsory acquisition of the building by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

In April, an interim order was granted for Logan and Ng to maintain ownership of the building.

But on May 4, the Crown completed its compulsory acquisition of the building.

A judgment from the High Court today said the interim order will continue until the trial.

The reasons given include that the owners were likely to "suffer irreversible prejudice" if the order was not made.

"The balance of convenience and overall interests of justice favour preservation of the NG building until the substantive merits of the application for judicial review have been determined," the judgment said.

The NG building in Christchurch in the early 1900's. Photo / Supplied

Roland Logan said they are greatly relieved at the decision.

"It gives us great breathing space by which to hopefully go back into negotiations with the Crown and council to resolve this.

"I am heartened by the judge's comments about the heritage values that are associated with the building and that's been the cause we have been trying to put forward all along."

Logan said they have spent a substantial sum of money on the issue so far.

"More than we can afford because we are not wealthy people."

The historic warehouse, home to NG Boutique since 2005, has been on the knife-edge of planned demolition since 2012 when, during a television announcement, Logan and Ng learned their building was in the footprint of the planned stadium.

A hearing to argue the injunction is set down for August.