Hang in there mate: Artwork to save Christchurch NG building up for auction

Jack it up, slide it back, swivel the wheels 45 degrees then roll it 250-300 metres to the back door of the Transitional Cathedral. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Frank Film

Jack it up, slide it back, swivel the wheels 45 degrees then roll it 250-300 metres to the back door of the Transitional Cathedral. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Frank Film

A piece of art made in support of earthquake-hit Christchurch by one of New Zealand's most notable contemporary artists is being auctioned to save the NG building.

The late Ralph Hotere gifted Hang in There Mate to the Madras St building's owners in 2013 with specific instructions that it is used to help save the building from demolition.

Its future is currently uncertain as it sits on land intended for the planned $473 million multi-use arena.

The Crown is currently in the final stages of compulsory acquisition for land to begin the project.

However, its owners, Sharon Ng and Roland Logan, have obtained interim court orders to maintain ownership of the building and the matter is expected to be argued in the High Court on Thursday.

The late Ralph Hotere gifted 'Hang in There Mate' to the NG Building's owners in 2013 with specific instructions that it be used to help save the building from demolition. Photo / Supplied

To support efforts to save the building an art auction is planned for later this month which will include Hotere's piece.

Fifty artists from around the country have contributed works with 40 per cent of the proceeds going towards the building and 60 per cent going back to the artists.

"It is important that we continue the building's legacy of supporting the arts by giving back to the participating artists as well as raising funds for our cause," a spokesperson for the save Ng Building committee said.

The auction will be held at the NG building on May 20 starting at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Registration for bidding will open from 10am on the day. Complimentary drinks and nibbles will be provided.

The building is the last of the Victorian and Edwardian style warehouses seen in Christchurch in the early 1900's.

The NG building in Christchurch in the early 1900's. Photo / Supplied

It escaped the worst of the earthquakes and was one of the first buildings to reopen in the city.

The spokesperson said when the stadium was first proposed in 2012, the building was incorporated into the original designs.

"Early this year, to the shock of the owners and tenants, new designs were suddenly released.

"The new plan stated abruptly that it required the building to be demolished, and the Crown began the process of compulsory acquisition of the NG building."

The spokesperson said they are not opposed to the construction of the stadium, they only want to save the building.