Police issued a $150 infringement notice after a mother was caught swerving across the road in Wigram, southwest of Christchurch this morning, while driving her kids to school. Photo / Supplied

A frosty start this morning saw a mother receive a fine after driving her children to school with an iced-over windscreen.

The vehicle was seen swerving across the centre island to the kerb on the other side of the road.

Police stopped the driver southwest of Christchurch in Wigram, just after 8.30am.

The woman was issued an infringement fine of $150 for driving with an obscured windscreen.

“With winter officially setting in, this is a clear reminder for motorists to think about safe winter driving,” Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said.

Police are urging motorists to allow extra time before driving.

“It is important to ensure your car is safe, roadworthy, and well equipped for winter driving, with a safe spare tyre, lights, brakes and windscreen-wipers all working, and a clean windscreen inside and out,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you are ever in this situation, there are ways to safely and quickly defrost your windscreen, and we urge drivers to do so before they head out.”



