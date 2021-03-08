Christchurch mosque shootings: Bookings needed for second anniversary national service

The Al Noor mosque on Deans Ave in Christchurch - one of the two sites where 51 people were murdered in March 2019. Photo / File

A national remembrance service to mark the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks will take place this weekend.

Fifty-one people died as a result of the shootings at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

To mark the second anniversary of the attacks, the Remembrance Service, Ko Tātou, Tātou We Are One, will be held at the Christchurch Arena on Saturday.

Last year's national remembrance service to mark the anniversary was cancelled due to Covid-19 but, with Christchurch currently at alert level 1, the event can proceed.

The service is free to attend, however due to limited capacity in Christchurch Arena, bookings will be required. Tickets are available here.

The programme for this year's service has been based on what was planned for last year, put together with input from those most affected by the attacks, including survivors and families of the victims.

Those who died in the attacks will be honoured in a portrait of remembrance on screen at the event, while the names of those who died are read.

The service will be jointly led by the local Muslim community, Christchurch City Council standing with Ngāi Tūāhuriri as mana whenua, and the Government.

Hon Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch, said the second anniversary is an opportunity for people to come together in unity, as they did in the wake of the attacks.

"We can join together to remember those who died and were injured and traumatised, along with the people who responded, from bystanders to the emergency services and hospital staff," Dalziel said.

"It is also an opportunity to reflect on the response which rejected hatred and division and embraced love, compassion and unity."

The event is being held on March 13, rather than the actual anniversary, as it's hoped holding it on a weekend day will allow more people to attend.

The full order of service and further details will be released in the coming days.