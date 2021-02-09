Christchurch mosque attacks second anniversary: Service to go ahead after last year's cancellation

The Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave in Christchurch - one of the two sites where 51 people were murdered in March 2019. Photo / File

A national remembrance service to remember the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks will be held in Christchurch on March 13.

The event, Ko Tātou, Tātou We Are One will mark the second anniversary of the attacks.

Last year's national remembrance service to mark the first anniversary was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The programme for this year's service has been based on what was planned for last year.

Students from Burnside High School and Cashmere High School will perform music at the service. The two schools were heavily impacted by the mosque attacks.

Local Muslim leaders, the mayor and other dignitaries will also take part in the service, which will be jointly led by the local Muslim community, Christchurch City Council, the Government and Ngāi Tūāhuriri as mana whenua.

The event is being held on March 13, rather than the actual anniversary, as it's hoped holding it on a weekend day will allow more people to attend.

The remembrance service will be live-streamed for people to view worldwide.

The full order of service and further details will be released in coming weeks.

• The service will be held at the Christchurch Arena on March 13 starting at 3pm.