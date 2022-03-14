The Islamic Call to Prayer will be broadcasted on radio stations around the country to mark the anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo / Alan Gibson

The Islamic Call to Prayer will be broadcast on radio stations around the country to mark the anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

It has been three years since 51 people lost their lives at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre.

The Christchurch City Council says it is one of the city's "darkest days".

"To everyone who was affected through loss, injury and grief, you are forever in our thoughts," a spokesperson said.

There are a number of radio stations that will be broadcasting the Islamic Call to Prayer (Adhan) at 1.39pm - one of the five call to prayer times for March 15.

"We encourage you to take this brief moment out of your day to tune in, listen and reflect."

Earlier this month it was announced the third anniversary would pass without a public remembrance service, at the request of the bereaved families.

The council revealed that, instead, there will be a number of community-led initiatives aimed at encouraging people to show their love and support for the Muslim community.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said that since the attacks, local and central government have sought to honour the wishes of the bereaved families and injured or traumatised survivors.

