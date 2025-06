Michael Hill jewellers on King St, Pukekohe, was targeted by robbers this afternoon. Photo / Google Maps

A pair are on the run after an aggravated robbery at the Michael Hill jewellery store in Pukekohe.

A police spokesperson said two offenders entered a King St jewellery store at 4.45pm with an axe and hammer, before smashing glass counters inside.

“There were no reports of injury.”

An employee at a nearby restaurant confirmed to the Herald that the Michael Hill store was targeted in the robbery just before closing time.