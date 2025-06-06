Her post on a community Facebook page attracted more than 100 comments, including many from patients who had the same experience.

Health NZ is preparing for winter with extra staff and vaccination campaigns but challenges remain. Photo / Bevan Conley

She returned the next morning as soon as it opened at 8am and finally got treatment.

“The staff do the best they can and it’s not anything to do with the people doing their job. There are just not enough people to go around.”

Lower Hutt After-Hours Medical Centre was the only walk-in clinic for a population of more than 100,000 people.

Manager Mark O’Connor said they treated about 45 patients a night on average, but there were times they had to turn people away.

“Especially coming into this time of year with winter, we’re just overloaded. We can have 20 or 30 people queuing up at the door at 5.30pm and we’ll have three, even four, doctors on at times. But we just can’t see everyone.”

ESR data showed hospitalisations for severe respiratory infections jumped more than 50% in the week to June 1, although the rate remained about the same as last year.

Calls to Healthline for influenza-like illnesses increased but were lower than at the same time last year.

There were five reported outbreaks of respiratory illness: three in aged-care facilities in Nelson-Marlborough, Capital and Coast and Bay of Plenty, and two in early childhood centres, both in the Wellington region.

O’Connor said seasonal pressure was compounded by the GP shortage.

Hospitalisations for severe respiratory infections are up 50% in Auckland. Photo / Jason Dorday

“Because of some patients not being able to get into their doctor during the day, we’re seeing a lot more than just the usual winter-type thing. We’re seeing a lot more mental health and other injuries.”

The clinic was moving to larger premises at the end of next month and had funding to extend its hours from the end of the year.

“The next step is to find the staff.”

Health NZ national chief medical officer Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard said patients who could not get in to see their GPs – or could not enrol with a GP at all – often resorted to hospital emergency departments (EDs).

“We know there is a direct correlation between pressure on EDs and primary care services that are struggling. But EDs are not set up in the same way – it’s not there to deal with respiratory illnesses, the more basic but high-volume illnesses that general practice is so well set up for, so that is a challenge.”

Health NZ was prepared for the inevitable winter surge – lining up extra staff, “optimising” beds and running vaccination campaigns, she said.

More than 1 million New Zealanders have already had flu vaccinations this year, while only about quarter of a million are up-to-date with Covid-19 boosters.

“That’s similar to last year, we would really love it to be higher. The challenge is there are some people who don’t have confidence in vaccination or find it difficult to access healthcare. And for those people we are really trying to do more in terms of outreach, working with community providers.”

ESR Wastewater Surveillance showed Covid infections were on the rise again – up 75% in a week (between May 18 and 25), well before reported cases.

South Auckland GP Allan Moffitt told First Up current variants were “not as virulent”, but Covid was still dangerous for people with low immunity and flu could also be deadly.

“I’ve actually had several patients end up in hospital with influenza, so it’s not a nice bug to have – it’s not just the common cold.”

– RNZ