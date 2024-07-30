Christchurch missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao found

More than a year after Bao disappeared, and with a man awaiting trial for her alleged murder, police returned to private farmland in the Greenpark area on the southern outskirts of the city to resume their search.

The farmland had previously been searched, but police say “recent information received by the investigations team” has led them back to the spot.

The search, which involved more than 60 staff, was centred on land near the intersection of Hudsons and Clarks Rds.

Police are today back searching near Greenpark, outside of Christchurch for Yanfei Bao. Photo / Emily Ansell

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves earlier said police were continuing to act on leads and information received, and initiate search activity accordingly.

“We are still determined to do everything we can to find Yanfei and we continue to follow up information that might lead us to her whereabouts,” she said.

“We would like to thank the farm owners in this area who have allowed us to return to search again, and who have been so co-operative with us throughout our efforts.”

A large police team are out searching today. Photo / Emily Ansell

The 44-year-old Bao was last seen alive arriving at a property for sale in Hornby’s Trevor St, where she was set to show a potential buyer through the house.

She was reported missing later that day, after failing to pick up her 9-year-old daughter from school.

A week later, the search had been upgraded to a homicide investigation, and on August 15, it was announced 53-year-old Tingjun Cao had a murder charge to add to his kidnapping charge.

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering Yanfei Bao on July 19, 2023. Photo / George Heard.

However, her body still hasn’t been found.

It’s a fact the remaining investigation team still find challenging.

Operation Helo had started with about 30 detectives, plus a dive squad and other specialists.

Reeves said it was a poignant one-year anniversary, adding it was hard for them knowing that the biggest unanswered question is where Bao is.

“This is very much in the fore of our minds, every day, and I guess that part of the investigation feels undone for us.”

But Reeves said this provided them with the motivation to carry on and to find Bao.

She said the trial – set for late October – would proceed whether her body was found or not.