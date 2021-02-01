Christchurch Ministry of Social Development office in lockdown after threat

The Ministry of Social Development in Linwood, Christchurch. Photo / Tim Crownshaw

The Ministry for Social Development office in Christchurch's Linwood is in lockdown after a threat.

MSD regional commissioner Dianne McDermott said: "The safety of our clients and staff remains our top priority.

"As this is now a police matter, we're unable to comment further."

Police are still working to establish what is going on at the site.

"Early indications are it may be mental health related, however police are on scene now and we are waiting to hear back from local staff," said a spokeswoman.

NZME reporter Tim Cronshaw was at the scene, he said an MSD staff member confirmed the building was in lockdown, but would not say why.

The doors were locked and no one was allowed in or out of the building, as MSD customers queued outside.

Cronshaw said a man was taken into police custody and escorted out of the building by officers.

People outside the building have been told it will remain closed for a further 10 minutes at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

Police at the scene declined to comment.

