Christchurch homicide: A crime spree, a stabbing and an arrest

Nyomi Coleman and Kenneth Hawkins. A man has been charged over Hawkins' death. Photo / Supplied

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

More details have emerged about the alleged murder of a man in Christchurch at the weekend, and what the accused killer did that day before his arrest.

Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was allegedly stabbed to death at the community housing complex where he lived in Sydenham on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene at about 3pm after neighbours found Hawkins injured and in a critical condition.

He died soon after and a homicide investigation was launched.

On Sunday police confirmed a 28-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murdering Hawkins.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday and was granted interim name suppression.

Court documents showed he is also charged with stealing a car in Akaroa, taking a second car and strangling the owner near the scene of the alleged murder and then giving false information to police.

A police cordon outside Kenneth Daniel Hawkins' unit in Christchurch. Photo / Anna Leask

Police could not comment on the specifics of the accused's movements at the weekend as the matter was before the courts.

But it is understood he began his alleged crime spree in Akaroa.

The local police posted an update on a community page on Sunday.

"On Saturday a serious crime came to our area," they said.

"A person involved in a number of alleged serious offences came to Akaroa and then left in a stolen car."

Police said the person had been arrested since and posted a link to a story about the homicide.

Hawkins' car was also taken from outside his home and abandoned in Halswell.

It is alleged the accused then stole another car from a local man.

Police remain at the scene of the alleged murder today scouring the property for evidence and talking to neighbours.

They are appealing for sightings of Hawkins' Holden Calais as they piece together the movements of his alleged killer.

Hawkins' name has appeared on the list for appearances at the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

He was on electronic bail facing charges of assaulting his partner Nyomi Coleman.

It is expected those charges will be dismissed by the courts today.

Coleman spoke to the Herald last night about her partner's death.

She acknowledges his life of offending - and his gang connections - but said he was trying hard to turn his life around.