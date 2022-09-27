A cyclist has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Christchurch earlier this month.

A Christchurch cyclist critically injured in an alleged hit-and-run two weeks ago has died, and police now warn the suspected driver likely faces further charges.

Sean William Russell Innes, 45, was hit by a car on Linwood Ave just before 4pm on September 13 and was rushed to hospital.

"Sadly, the victim died yesterday morning, at Christchurch Hospital," police said today.

"Police wish to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Innes at this tragic time."

A 43-year-old Ashburton man has been charged with driving dangerously causing injury, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop or ascertain injury.

He appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court on September 14 and is due back in court on October 5.

Police said today that further charges are likely.