Generous Kiwis have donated almost $100,000 overnight as they rush to support two young Christchurch girls, whose parents died from cancer within the same week.

Nigel and Marjan Joyce died from brain and breast cancer respectively in recent days, leaving behind two daughters, aged 8 and 4.

A Givealittle page set up by family friend Angela Hawkins had raised $93,000 for the girls by yesterday afternoon.

But after members of the public read about the family’s tragic circumstances, a wave of overnight donations pushed the total raised by the Givealittle page to more than $188,000 by lunchtime today.

Marjan and Nigel Joyce died of cancer within seven days of each other. Kiwis are now donating generously to their daughters. Photo / Givealittle

“Thank you to everyone for your generous donations and support to the Joyce family,” Hawkins wrote in a post on the page.

“The Joyce family cannot express enough gratitude for all the thoughts, prayers, and contributions during this difficult time.”

Hawkins initially started the page on May 24, saying Nigel had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, while Marjan was shortly after diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

“It has been an unimaginably challenging period for them,” Hawkins wrote.

Marjan Joyce was described as having a “beautiful nature” and “her kindness always brought out the best in everyone”. Photo / Givealittle

“When I told Marjan about the Givealittle page, she was moved to tears. She brought her head to her hands in disbelief and mentioned there are many others in need of support, but her tears of happiness shone through in this moment.”

By that stage her husband Nigel was already gravely ill.

Hawkins said he suffered a health crisis on Anzac Day this year and was placed into end-of-life hospice care with two weeks to live.

He passed away on May 31 “with his sister by his side”.

Marjan had initially been told at the start of May that, having finished her radiation treatment, her breast cancer had gone.

However, she began experiencing vision loss and seizures, Hawkins wrote.

She was then placed in hospice care and died on Thursday morning.

Hawkins wrote on the page that Marjan had a “beautiful nature” and “her kindness always brought out the best in everyone”.

“She and Nigel will now shine bright together, one big, sparkly star. They have left behind two wonderful children, in whom we can see their shining spirit.”

The more than $188,000 raised from donations to the page would be used to support the couple’s daughters.

“Every single bit helps as the Joyce family prepares for the next chapter in life and supports the girls on their new path,” Hawkins said.

“Your contributions help keep the memory of their parents alive and aid the girls in thriving and growing in their new normal, surrounded by a caring and amazingly supportive family.”