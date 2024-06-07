Nigel and Marjan Joyce died of cancer within seven days of each other. Photo / Givealittle

A Christchurch family has been rocked by tragedy after the parents of two young girls died from cancer within the same week.

Nigel and Marjan Joyce died from brain cancer and breast cancer respectively, leaving behind two young girls, aged 8 and 4.

In a Givealittle page created by family friend Angela Hawkins on May 24, she said Nigel was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and shortly after, Marjan was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

“It has been an unimaginably challenging period for them.

Christchurch woman Marjan Joyce died from breast cancer, leaving two young girls behind. Photo / Give a Little

“When I told Marjan about the Givealittle page, she was moved to tears. She brought her head to her hands in disbelief and mentioned there are many others in need of support, but her tears of happiness shone through in this moment.”

Hawkins said Nigel suffered a health crisis on Anzac Day this year and was placed into end-of-life hospice care with two weeks to live.

“Sadly, Nigel passed away on Friday 31 May, with his sister by his side.”

Marjan, after finishing her radiation treatment and being told her breast cancer had gone at the beginning of May, began experiencing vision loss and seizures.

She was placed in hospice care and died yesterday morning.

Hawkins wrote on the page that Marjan had a “beautiful nature” and “her kindness always brought out the best in everyone”.

“She and Nigel will now shine bright together, one big, sparkly star. They have left behind two wonderful children, in whom we can see their shining spirit.”

The more than $93,000 raised from donations to the page would now be used to support the couple’s daughters.

“Every single bit helps as the Joyce family prepares for the next chapter in life and supports the girls on their new path,” Hawkins said.

“Your contributions help keep the memory of their parents alive and aid the girls in thriving and growing in their new normal, surrounded by a caring and amazingly supportive family.”