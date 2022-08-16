Canterbury firefighter Greg Barrett was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome in 2019. This year he is competing in the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge. Photo / George Heard

Firefighter Greg Barrett has spent the last three years learning his "new normal" after being diagnosed with a rare nervous system disorder that left him unable to walk.

He began as a volunteer at the Spencerville Fire Station in Christchurch's northern suburbs. He later joined Fire Fit Canterbury, a group for like-minded firefighters who take part in stair climbs and other challenges.

But after returning from helping to fight the wild bush fires in Nelson in 2019, Barrett began to experience extreme fatigue.

"I thought it was normal. I'd been working long hours but I was feeling buggered," he said.

He then developed back pain that got progressively worse.

"My wife rushed me to A&E. They took one look at me and I was put straight into the emergency room. I spent a night in the Acute Medical Assessment Unit."

"I was in massive pain. It was like having your skin peeled off from your knees down."

Greg Barrett is busy training for the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge in Auckland in August this year. Photo / George Heard

Barrett was eventually diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the nervous system, causing pain and paralysis.

He slowly began to lose sensation in his legs until there was none left at all. His hands also eventually became numb and difficult to move.

He spent three months in hospital, and was transferred to Burwood Hospital for specialist treatment.

"I couldn't walk. I looked at my feet and nothing would work."

Barrett said the hospital "started to feel like home."

"I couldn't hold a knife and fork properly. I had to hold them in a pen-grip, in a fist, to be able to eat."

After 12 weeks he was finally discharged, and he spent the next six months learning to walk again.

"When I began to be able to move my toe, it was amazing, and I thought, great - if I can get my toe to move, I can get my foot to move."

Eventually, he started attending training nights for the Spencerville fire brigade again while still on crutches.

"It's one of those things I think where you have two choices: to accept it or not. It becomes the new normal. If you accept it, it gives you a starting point to move forward," he said.

Barrett has busy training for the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge in Auckland on Saturday the 20th.

The event is an annual fundraiser for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand. It involves firefighters climbing 51 flights of stairs while wearing their full kit, which weighs about 25 kilograms.

"Having the climb gave me a focus. You've got to look forward to something, and being able to climb the tower was one of those things."

He's used the stairwell of a carpark building in central Christchurch to train and has upped his training schedule.

Victoria Kelland and Greg Barrett training in the stairwell of a carpark building in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Barrett will be joined by fellow firefighter Victoria Kelland, who is also a part of Fire Fit Canterbury.

"It's great having people like Tori supporting you. The stair climb is generally focused on not only themselves but other people. Raising funds for people keeps me motivated," he said.

Kelland told the Herald she and Greg trained a lot, their preparation including climbing the Rapaki Track on the Port Hills.

"Greg is just so remarkable, the way that he has gotten over the disorder that he had. He's so determined," she said.

"He's just an asset to our team and definitely an inspiration for me. He has a heart of gold. If I have any questions about firefighting, he's so quick to help."

Barrett said his family, especially his wife Vanessa, has been the pinnacle of his support.



"Vanessa has been through hell. The first few days she thought I was never going to survive. She had to run our business along with doing her own job, as well as visiting and supporting me in hospital.

"Learning how to give me injections stepped her well outside her comfort zone. If anyone is to be deemed a hero it is Vanessa. Just like others who support and are caregivers."

Keeping a positive mindset has also been key in his journey to recovery.

"One of the biggest things is your mind, your wellbeing. Surround yourself with positive people. Quite a few people made a huge difference for me.

"I just had to accept my new normal. I still ride my dirt bike with my son. I can't paddleboard anymore, but I've taken up kayaking. Having a goal and a timeframe is hugely important.

"But it's not always about me. Somebody might be going through the same thing and I want to show you can still live an inspirational life."