American Bulldog, Coco, was taken from the vet after she died from parvovirus. Photo / Supplied
A Christchurch family has been left distraught after their pet’s remains were removed and disposed of by a waste company without their knowledge.
Georgiah, 24, whose surname will not be used, was devastated when her American bulldog, Coco, passed away. The family had planned to make arrangements for Coco’s burial over the weekend, but instead, they were told the body had already been destroyed.
“I received a phone call yesterday morning from the vet themselves, explaining that another company has come in, ignored Coco’s body tag and taken her body and disposed of it,” said Georgiah.
Coco’s body was labelled with a pink tag, instructing the disposal company, Interwaste, not to remove her from the vet clinic. Despite this, her remains were taken and destroyed on Friday - leaving the family with no chance to say goodbye.
“That puppy was like my best friend, as anyone’s dog is ... my 5-year-old is absolutely distraught ... he’s questioning when we can pick our puppy back up, and I don’t even know how to explain to him what they’ve done,” Georgiah said.
“I was disgusted … they’ve literally taken my dog and disposed of her without consent …it’s not fair that my kids don’t get their dog back.”
Interwaste informed Georgiah yesterday that there was nothing they could do.
“I had a call back from the manager of Interwaste yesterday, and it was really unprofessional … all he said is, ‘Sorry, there’s nothing else we can say or do’,” she said.