Christchurch earthquake: Never before seen photos to be released to mark 10th anniversary

Damaged buildings on Manchester Street. Identifier: CCL-DW-74371. Photo / Murray Kennedy via Canterbury Stories

Never before seen photos of post-earthquake Christchurch will go on display to mark the 10th anniversary.

The online exhibition - curated from a mix of photos submitted by the community to the Christchurch City Council Libraries' digital heritage collection – will go live on the anniversary day, February 22.

Some photos will appear for the first time or have not been publicly accessible.

Head of Libraries and Information Carolyn Robertson said the array of images brings fresh insight into the immediate impact of the earthquakes rare and momentary scenes".

"There are some remarkable images that people are willing to share – from the quirky to the confronting and inspiring.

"Ten years on from that fateful day, it is important to look back and remember."

'Student Army' & 'Farmy Army' to the rescue. Identifier: CCL-DW-118811. Photo / Anna Stevens via Canterbury Stories

The exhibition explores both the immediate and ongoing impact of the earthquakes, from the initial shock and damage, and the community coming together in the aftermath through to creative and inspirational projects for regeneration and rebuilding.

"The exhibition provides a platform for people to share their images and memories of the past 10 years," Robertson said.

"By providing access to this special collection, we can help nurture a greater understanding of the varied and challenging experiences for so many people.

"The exhibition also provides a gateway to our wider digital heritage collections, featuring many images from the past decade and earlier."

'We are the Merry Monday Walkers'. Identifier: CCL-DW-103701. Photo / Angela Nicholls

Anyone can access the new exhibition via the Libraries' Canterbury Stories exhibitions webpage.

People can still contribute to the collection.