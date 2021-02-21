Christchurch earthquake anniversary: Memorial service honours the fallen, 185 names read by first responders

It has been 10 years since the devastating Christchurch earthquake. A memorial service is being held in Christchurch today. Photo / NZ Herald

Te tiro whakamuri kia haere whakamua. I walk backwards into the future with my eyes fixed on my past.

This is the theme of a memorial being held in Christchurch today to mark the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake that killed 185 people and injured many more.

The city will this afternoon stop to remember the moment a 6.3 magnitude quake struck, destroying thousands of buildings and homes.

Firefighters, police and other search and rescue crews at work on the collapsed and burning CTV building in central Christchurch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Along with paying tribute to the fallen - and the brave survivors and first responders - we will all remember the 11,000 aftershocks that rattled and tore through Christchurch in the hours, days, months that followed the "big one" - further disrupting and damaging the city and its people.

The memorial service will start at held at Oi Manawai, The Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial at 12.30pm

The Herald will livestream the service and provide running updates and coverage.

The service will begin at 12.30pm with a karakia and speakers include Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Quake Families Trust Committee Member Professor Maan Alkaisi, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Sir Bob Parker, who was Mayor of the city when the quake struck and in the aftermath, will have a message read on his behalf.

Sir Bob is currently in a hospital care facility in Christchurch after suffering a heart attack, which was followed by a stroke late last year.

Parker is attending today, having said earlier he was determined to make it to the service despite his health issues.

A minute of silence will be observed at 12.51 - the time the quake struck on this day 10 years ago.

Before that, the names of the 185 people who died will be read by first responders and members of the community.

A poem will be read by Julie Hibbs and Vanessa McGregor and the New Zealand Army Band will perform.

Hibbs lost her mother Heather Marilyn Meadows in the CTV collapse and McGregor her grandfather, Barry Craig, in the PGC building.

Jayden Harris was one of two babies - the youngest victims - killed in the quake. Photo / George Heard.

Today we remember the 185 people who lost their lives on 22.01.2011

As at February 9, 2012, the official earthquake toll was 185 victims.

115 people died in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building

18 people died in the Pyne Gould Corporation (PGC) building

8 people died on buses in the central city

28 people died in other areas of the central city

12 people died in suburban locations

The majority of victims were identified through the police disaster victim identification process, or were visually identified at Christchurch Hospital.

Dr Maysoon Mahdi ABBAS, age 61

Lalaine Collado AGATEP, age 38 (female) from the Philippines

Dr Husam Sabar AL-ANI, age 55 of Christchurch (a NZ citizen from Iraq)

Jane-Marie ALBERTS, age 44 of Christchurch

Mary Louise Anne Bantillo AMANTILLO, age 23 (female) of the Philippines

Emmabelle Cabahug ANOBA, age 26 (female) of the Philippines

Jayden Brytane ANDREWS-HOWLAND, age 15 of Aranui, Christchurch

Marina ARAI, age 19 (female) of Japan

Linda Isobel ARNOLD, age 57 of Christchurch

Dr Dominic Joseph Gerard BELL, age 45 of Christchurch

Valquin Descalsota BENSURTO, age 23 (male) of the Philippines

Heidi Julie BERG, age 36 (female) of Christchurch

Matthew Lyle BEAUMONT, age 31 (male), of Christchurch

Carey Stuart BIRD, age 48, a NZ citizen resident in Australia

Andrew James Llewellyn BISHOP, age 33 of Christchurch

Nina Jane BISHOP, age 32 of Christchurch

Pamela (Pam) Maree BRIEN, age 54 (female) of Christchurch

Rhys Frank BROOKBANKS, age 25 of Christchurch

Melanie Jane BROWN, age 54 of Christchurch

Henry Ross BUSH, age 75 of Christchurch

Ivy Jane CABUNILAS, age 33 of the Philippines

Yu CAI, age 31 (female) of China

Ian Neville CALDWELL, age 47 of Christchurch

Cristiano CARAZO-CHANDLER, age 35 (male) of Christchurch

Helen Margaret CHAMBERS, age 44 of Christchurch

Yang CHEN, Age 29 (female) of China

John Kristoffer Villegas CHUA, age 24 (male) of the Philippines

Susan Patricia CHUTER, age 52 of Christchurch

Stephen COCHRANE, aged 43 of Bromley, Christchurch

Rachel Elizabeth CONLEY, age 27 of the United States of America

Philip Graeme Reeve COPPEARD, age 41 of Christchurch

Patrick John COUPE, age 46 of Christchurch

Donald Ashby COWEY, age 82 of Christchurch

Andrew Christian Ross CRAIG, age 46 of Christchurch

John Barry CRAIG (known as Barry), age 67 of Christchurch

Estelle Marie CULLEN, age 32 of Christchurch

Dr Tamara CVETANOVA, age 42 (female) of Serbia, resident in Christchurch

Betty Irene DICKSON, age 82 of Christchurch

Joanna Clare DIDHAM, age 35 of Christchurch

Jennifer Ann DONALDSON, age 55 of Christchurch

Paul Clarence DUNLOP, age 67 of Rolleston Selwyn District

Marielle FALARDEAU, age 60 of Canada

Dian Mary FALCONER, age 54 of Christchurch

Adam Stephen FISHER, age 27 of Belfast, Christchurch

Maureen Valerie FLETCHER, age 75 of Christchurch

Ian FOLDESI, age 64 (male) of Christchurch

Jewel Jose FRANCISCO, age 26 of the Philippines

Samuel Reese GIBB, age 27 of Christchurch

Jaime Robert McDowell GILBERT, age 22 of Christchurch

Joanne May GILES, age 60 of Christchurch

Baxtor Warwick GOWLAND, age 5 months of Christchurch

Elizabeth Jane GRANT (known as Jane) age 51 (female) of Belfast, Christchurch

Natasha Sarah HADFIELD, age 38 of Kaiapoi

Yuki HAMASAKI, age 23 (female) of Japan

Xiling HAN, age 25 (female) of China

Tamara Lia HARCA, age 59 (female) from Romania, resident in Christchurch

Jayden HARRIS, age 8 months of Christchurch

Yuki HASUMOTO, age 22 (female) of Japan

Yumiko HATA (female), age 29 of Japan

Miki HAYASAKA, age 37 female) from Japan

Wen HE, age 25 (female) of China

Jen/Jin HII, age 34 (female) of Malaysia

Yuko HIRABAYASHI, age 28 (female) from Japan

Yoshiko HIRAUCHI, age 61 of Japan

Marion Isabella McKirdy HILBERS, age 49 of Christchurch

Christopher Grant HOMAN, age 34 of Christchurch

Amanda Jane HOOPER, age 30 of Rolleston, Christchurch

Megumi HORITA (female), age 19 of Japan

Hifumi HOSHIBA, age 41 (female) from Japan

Siwen HUO (female), age 28 of China

Haruki HYAKUMAN (male), age 27 of Japan

Rika HYUGA, age 30 (female) of Japan

Toshiko IMAOKA, age 34 (female), of Japan

Gabi INGEL, age 22 of Israel

Thanydha INTARANGKUN, age 36 (female), of Thailand

Tomoki ISHIKURO, age 19 (male) of Japan

Kyle Brandon JACK-MIDGLEY, age 27 from Christchurch

Man JIN, age 26 (female) of China

Kayo KANAMARU, age 19 (female) of Japan

Kyoko KAWAHATA, age 20 of Japan

Beverley Faye KENNEDY, age 60 of Christchurch

Saori KIKUDA, age 19 (female) of Japan

Yasuhiro KITAGAWA (male), age 39 of Japan

Chang LAI, age 27 (female) of China

Wai Fong LAU, age 87 of Christchurch

Hsin Hung LEE, age 32 (female) of Taiwan

Normand LEE, age 25 of Christchurch

Jin-Yan LENG, age 30 (female), of China

Ofer LEVY, age 22 of Israel

De LI, age 18 (male) of China

Wanju LI, age 44 (female) of China

Xia LI (female), age 42 of China

Phimphorn LIANGCHUEA (female), age 41 of Thailand

Adrienne Isobel LINDSAY, age 54 of Christchurch

Haruthaya LUANGSURAPEESAKUL, age 32 of Thailand

Scott William Emerson LUCY, age 38

Catherine McNicol LUNNEY, age 62 of Christchurch

Donna Merrie MANNING, age 43 of Christchurch

Kelly Lynn MAYNARD, age 43 of Christchurch

Philip John McDONALD, age 57 of Ashburton

Matthew Stuart McEACHEN, age 25

Owen Thomas McKENNA, age 40 of Christchurch

Teresa MCLEAN (nee ELMS) age 40 (female) a NZ Citizen from Great Britain

Heather Marilyn MEADOWS, age 66 (female) of Christchurch

Ezra Mae Sabayton MEDALLE, age 24 (female) of Philippines

Janet Dawn MELLER, age 58, of Christchurch

Adrienne MEREDITH, age 36 of Christchurch

Ofer Binyamin MIZRAHI, age 22 of Israel

Kelsey Sinitta MOORE, age 18 of Christchurch

Emi MURAKAMI, age 19 (female) of Japan

Jillian Lesley MURPHY, age 48 of Christchurch

Melissa Ann NEALE, age 41 of Wellington

Erica Avir Reyes NORA, age 20 (female) of Phillipines

Blair James O'CONNOR, age 34 of Christchurch

John Joseph O'CONNOR, age 40 of Ireland

Noriko OTSUBO, age 41 (female) of Japan

Linda Rosemary PARKER, age 50 of Christchurch

Joseph Tehau POHIO, age 40 of Christchurch

Taneysha Gail Rose PRATTLEY, age 5 weeks of Christchurch

Wanpen PREEKLANG, age 45 (female), of Thailand

Jessie Lloyd REDOBLE, age 30 (male) of the Philippines

Deborah Ann ROBERTS, age 39 of Christchurch

Joseph Stuart ROUTLEDGE (known as Stuart), age 74 of Christchurch

Lucy ROUTLEDGE, age 74 of Christchurch

Saya SAKUDA, age 19 (female) of Japan

Yoko SAKURAI, age 27 (female) of Japan

Jeff Pelesa SANFT, age 32 of Christchurch

Gillian SAYERS, age 43 of Christchurch (UK citizen)

Susan Lyn SELWAY, age 50 (female) of Christchurch

Emma SHAHARUDIN, age 35 of Lincoln, Christchurch

Dr Allan Alexander SINCLAIR, age 45 of Christchurch

Christopher Patrick SMITH, age 48 of Selwyn

Christine Patricia (Trish) STEPHENSON, age 61 of Christchurch

Beverley May STICK, age 71 of Christchurch

Earl Nicholas STICK, age 78 of Christchurch

Neil Glyn STOCKER, age 58

Michael Stuart Coulter STYANT, age 41 of Christchurch

Yoko SUZUKI, 31 (female), of Japan

Te Taki (Wally) TAIRAKENA, age 60 of Christchurch

Hiroko TAMANO, age 43 (female), from Japan

Brian Warrington TAYLOR, age 66 (male) of Christchurch

Isaac James THOMPSON, age 21, of Rangiora

Desley Ann THOMSON, age 32 of Christchurch

Lesley Jane THOMSON, age 55 of Christchurch

Gregory James TOBIN, age 25 of the United Kingdom (visiting Christchurch)

Shane Robert TOMLIN, age 42 of Christchurch

Asuka TSUCHIHASHI (female), age 28 of Japan

Hui Yun TU (female), age 22 of China

Yurika UCHIHIRA, age 19 (female) of Japan

Amanda Jayne (Mandy) URIAO, age 38 of Christchurch

Jittra WAITHAYATADAPONG (female), age 40 of Thailand

Limin WANG, age 32 (female) of China

Tao WANG, age 29 (female) of China

Graham WEILD, age 77

Joan Dorothy WEILD, age 76

Lisa Patricia WILLEMS, age 43 of Christchurch

Julie Kathryn WONG, age 37 of Christchurch (dual UK and NZ citizenship)

Siriphan WONGBUNNGAM, age 27 of Thailand

Murray John WOOD, age 56 of Christchurch

Owen Morris WRIGHT, age 40 of Lyttelton

Stephen Robert WRIGHT, age 46 of Christchurch

Paul Khye Soon WU, age 60 of Christchurch (NZ citizen from Malaysia)

Sisi XIN, age 28 (female) of China

Linlin XU, age 26 (female) of China

Xiujuan XU, age 47 (female), of China

Ayako YAMAGUCHI, age 30 (female) of Japan

Mina YAMATANI, age 19 (female) of Japan

Didem YAMAN, age 31 (female) of Turkey

Caiying YE, age 27 (female) of China

Saki YOKOTA, age 19 (female) of Japan

Gilhwan YU, age 23 of Korea

Naon YU, age 21 (female) of South Korea

Hui ZHANG (female), age 34 of China

Weiyu ZHANG, age 30 (female) of China

Di-Di ZHANG, age 23 (female), of China

Yantao ZHONG, age 31 (female) of China

Xioa-Li ZHOU, age 26 (female), of China

In addition to the 181 victims identified through the police disaster victim identification process, the Chief Coroner has determined that an additional four deaths were directly associated with the February 22 earthquake.

Reta STEWART, age 81 (female) of Christchurch

Iris BOTTING, age 88 (female) of Christchurch

Elizabeth SINCLAIR, age 76 (female), of Christchurch

Pamela Christina BARKLE, age 72 (female), of Christchurch

Four victims were unable to be identified.

Shawn LUCAS, age 40 (male) of Christchurch

Rhea Mae SUMALPONG, age 25 (female) of the Philipines

Elsa TORRES DE FROOD, age 53 (female) of Peru (NZ resident)

Valeri VOLNOV, age 41 (male) of Russia (NZ resident)