Christchurch earthquake anniversary: Memorial service honours the fallen, 185 names read by first responders

Te tiro whakamuri kia haere whakamua. I walk backwards into the future with my eyes fixed on my past.
This is the theme of a memorial being held in Christchurch today to mark the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake that killed 185 people and injured many more.
The city will this afternoon stop to remember the moment a 6.3 magnitude quake struck, destroying thousands of buildings and homes.
Along with paying tribute to the fallen - and the brave survivors and first responders - we will all remember the 11,000 aftershocks that rattled and tore through Christchurch in the hours, days, months that followed the "big one" - further disrupting and damaging the city and its people.
The memorial service will start at held at Oi Manawai, The Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial at 12.30pm
The Herald will livestream the service and provide running updates and coverage.
The service will begin at 12.30pm with a karakia and speakers include Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Quake Families Trust Committee Member Professor Maan Alkaisi, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Sir Bob Parker, who was Mayor of the city when the quake struck and in the aftermath, will have a message read on his behalf.
Sir Bob is currently in a hospital care facility in Christchurch after suffering a heart attack, which was followed by a stroke late last year.
Parker is attending today, having said earlier he was determined to make it to the service despite his health issues.
A minute of silence will be observed at 12.51 - the time the quake struck on this day 10 years ago.
Before that, the names of the 185 people who died will be read by first responders and members of the community.
A poem will be read by Julie Hibbs and Vanessa McGregor and the New Zealand Army Band will perform.
Hibbs lost her mother Heather Marilyn Meadows in the CTV collapse and McGregor her grandfather, Barry Craig, in the PGC building.
Today we remember the 185 people who lost their lives on 22.01.2011
As at February 9, 2012, the official earthquake toll was 185 victims.
115 people died in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building
18 people died in the Pyne Gould Corporation (PGC) building
8 people died on buses in the central city
28 people died in other areas of the central city
12 people died in suburban locations
The majority of victims were identified through the police disaster victim identification process, or were visually identified at Christchurch Hospital.
Dr Maysoon Mahdi ABBAS, age 61
Lalaine Collado AGATEP, age 38 (female) from the Philippines
Dr Husam Sabar AL-ANI, age 55 of Christchurch (a NZ citizen from Iraq)
Jane-Marie ALBERTS, age 44 of Christchurch
Mary Louise Anne Bantillo AMANTILLO, age 23 (female) of the Philippines
Emmabelle Cabahug ANOBA, age 26 (female) of the Philippines
Jayden Brytane ANDREWS-HOWLAND, age 15 of Aranui, Christchurch
Marina ARAI, age 19 (female) of Japan
Linda Isobel ARNOLD, age 57 of Christchurch
Dr Dominic Joseph Gerard BELL, age 45 of Christchurch
Valquin Descalsota BENSURTO, age 23 (male) of the Philippines
Heidi Julie BERG, age 36 (female) of Christchurch
Matthew Lyle BEAUMONT, age 31 (male), of Christchurch
Carey Stuart BIRD, age 48, a NZ citizen resident in Australia
Andrew James Llewellyn BISHOP, age 33 of Christchurch
Nina Jane BISHOP, age 32 of Christchurch
Pamela (Pam) Maree BRIEN, age 54 (female) of Christchurch
Rhys Frank BROOKBANKS, age 25 of Christchurch
Melanie Jane BROWN, age 54 of Christchurch
Henry Ross BUSH, age 75 of Christchurch
Ivy Jane CABUNILAS, age 33 of the Philippines
Yu CAI, age 31 (female) of China
Ian Neville CALDWELL, age 47 of Christchurch
Cristiano CARAZO-CHANDLER, age 35 (male) of Christchurch
Helen Margaret CHAMBERS, age 44 of Christchurch
Yang CHEN, Age 29 (female) of China
John Kristoffer Villegas CHUA, age 24 (male) of the Philippines
Susan Patricia CHUTER, age 52 of Christchurch
Stephen COCHRANE, aged 43 of Bromley, Christchurch
Rachel Elizabeth CONLEY, age 27 of the United States of America
Philip Graeme Reeve COPPEARD, age 41 of Christchurch
Patrick John COUPE, age 46 of Christchurch
Donald Ashby COWEY, age 82 of Christchurch
Andrew Christian Ross CRAIG, age 46 of Christchurch
John Barry CRAIG (known as Barry), age 67 of Christchurch
Estelle Marie CULLEN, age 32 of Christchurch
Dr Tamara CVETANOVA, age 42 (female) of Serbia, resident in Christchurch
Betty Irene DICKSON, age 82 of Christchurch
Joanna Clare DIDHAM, age 35 of Christchurch
Jennifer Ann DONALDSON, age 55 of Christchurch
Paul Clarence DUNLOP, age 67 of Rolleston Selwyn District
Marielle FALARDEAU, age 60 of Canada
Dian Mary FALCONER, age 54 of Christchurch
Adam Stephen FISHER, age 27 of Belfast, Christchurch
Maureen Valerie FLETCHER, age 75 of Christchurch
Ian FOLDESI, age 64 (male) of Christchurch
Jewel Jose FRANCISCO, age 26 of the Philippines
Samuel Reese GIBB, age 27 of Christchurch
Jaime Robert McDowell GILBERT, age 22 of Christchurch
Joanne May GILES, age 60 of Christchurch
Baxtor Warwick GOWLAND, age 5 months of Christchurch
Elizabeth Jane GRANT (known as Jane) age 51 (female) of Belfast, Christchurch
Natasha Sarah HADFIELD, age 38 of Kaiapoi
Yuki HAMASAKI, age 23 (female) of Japan
Xiling HAN, age 25 (female) of China
Tamara Lia HARCA, age 59 (female) from Romania, resident in Christchurch
Jayden HARRIS, age 8 months of Christchurch
Yuki HASUMOTO, age 22 (female) of Japan
Yumiko HATA (female), age 29 of Japan
Miki HAYASAKA, age 37 female) from Japan
Wen HE, age 25 (female) of China
Jen/Jin HII, age 34 (female) of Malaysia
Yuko HIRABAYASHI, age 28 (female) from Japan
Yoshiko HIRAUCHI, age 61 of Japan
Marion Isabella McKirdy HILBERS, age 49 of Christchurch
Christopher Grant HOMAN, age 34 of Christchurch
Amanda Jane HOOPER, age 30 of Rolleston, Christchurch
Megumi HORITA (female), age 19 of Japan
Hifumi HOSHIBA, age 41 (female) from Japan
Siwen HUO (female), age 28 of China
Haruki HYAKUMAN (male), age 27 of Japan
Rika HYUGA, age 30 (female) of Japan
Toshiko IMAOKA, age 34 (female), of Japan
Gabi INGEL, age 22 of Israel
Thanydha INTARANGKUN, age 36 (female), of Thailand
Tomoki ISHIKURO, age 19 (male) of Japan
Kyle Brandon JACK-MIDGLEY, age 27 from Christchurch
Man JIN, age 26 (female) of China
Kayo KANAMARU, age 19 (female) of Japan
Kyoko KAWAHATA, age 20 of Japan
Beverley Faye KENNEDY, age 60 of Christchurch
Saori KIKUDA, age 19 (female) of Japan
Yasuhiro KITAGAWA (male), age 39 of Japan
Chang LAI, age 27 (female) of China
Wai Fong LAU, age 87 of Christchurch
Hsin Hung LEE, age 32 (female) of Taiwan
Normand LEE, age 25 of Christchurch
Jin-Yan LENG, age 30 (female), of China
Ofer LEVY, age 22 of Israel
De LI, age 18 (male) of China
Wanju LI, age 44 (female) of China
Xia LI (female), age 42 of China
Phimphorn LIANGCHUEA (female), age 41 of Thailand
Adrienne Isobel LINDSAY, age 54 of Christchurch
Haruthaya LUANGSURAPEESAKUL, age 32 of Thailand
Scott William Emerson LUCY, age 38
Catherine McNicol LUNNEY, age 62 of Christchurch
Donna Merrie MANNING, age 43 of Christchurch
Kelly Lynn MAYNARD, age 43 of Christchurch
Philip John McDONALD, age 57 of Ashburton
Matthew Stuart McEACHEN, age 25
Owen Thomas McKENNA, age 40 of Christchurch
Teresa MCLEAN (nee ELMS) age 40 (female) a NZ Citizen from Great Britain
Heather Marilyn MEADOWS, age 66 (female) of Christchurch
Ezra Mae Sabayton MEDALLE, age 24 (female) of Philippines
Janet Dawn MELLER, age 58, of Christchurch
Adrienne MEREDITH, age 36 of Christchurch
Ofer Binyamin MIZRAHI, age 22 of Israel
Kelsey Sinitta MOORE, age 18 of Christchurch
Emi MURAKAMI, age 19 (female) of Japan
Jillian Lesley MURPHY, age 48 of Christchurch
Melissa Ann NEALE, age 41 of Wellington
Erica Avir Reyes NORA, age 20 (female) of Phillipines
Blair James O'CONNOR, age 34 of Christchurch
John Joseph O'CONNOR, age 40 of Ireland
Noriko OTSUBO, age 41 (female) of Japan
Linda Rosemary PARKER, age 50 of Christchurch
Joseph Tehau POHIO, age 40 of Christchurch
Taneysha Gail Rose PRATTLEY, age 5 weeks of Christchurch
Wanpen PREEKLANG, age 45 (female), of Thailand
Jessie Lloyd REDOBLE, age 30 (male) of the Philippines
Deborah Ann ROBERTS, age 39 of Christchurch
Joseph Stuart ROUTLEDGE (known as Stuart), age 74 of Christchurch
Lucy ROUTLEDGE, age 74 of Christchurch
Saya SAKUDA, age 19 (female) of Japan
Yoko SAKURAI, age 27 (female) of Japan
Jeff Pelesa SANFT, age 32 of Christchurch
Gillian SAYERS, age 43 of Christchurch (UK citizen)
Susan Lyn SELWAY, age 50 (female) of Christchurch
Emma SHAHARUDIN, age 35 of Lincoln, Christchurch
Dr Allan Alexander SINCLAIR, age 45 of Christchurch
Christopher Patrick SMITH, age 48 of Selwyn
Christine Patricia (Trish) STEPHENSON, age 61 of Christchurch
Beverley May STICK, age 71 of Christchurch
Earl Nicholas STICK, age 78 of Christchurch
Neil Glyn STOCKER, age 58
Michael Stuart Coulter STYANT, age 41 of Christchurch
Yoko SUZUKI, 31 (female), of Japan
Te Taki (Wally) TAIRAKENA, age 60 of Christchurch
Hiroko TAMANO, age 43 (female), from Japan
Brian Warrington TAYLOR, age 66 (male) of Christchurch
Isaac James THOMPSON, age 21, of Rangiora
Desley Ann THOMSON, age 32 of Christchurch
Lesley Jane THOMSON, age 55 of Christchurch
Gregory James TOBIN, age 25 of the United Kingdom (visiting Christchurch)
Shane Robert TOMLIN, age 42 of Christchurch
Asuka TSUCHIHASHI (female), age 28 of Japan
Hui Yun TU (female), age 22 of China
Yurika UCHIHIRA, age 19 (female) of Japan
Amanda Jayne (Mandy) URIAO, age 38 of Christchurch
Jittra WAITHAYATADAPONG (female), age 40 of Thailand
Limin WANG, age 32 (female) of China
Tao WANG, age 29 (female) of China
Graham WEILD, age 77
Joan Dorothy WEILD, age 76
Lisa Patricia WILLEMS, age 43 of Christchurch
Julie Kathryn WONG, age 37 of Christchurch (dual UK and NZ citizenship)
Siriphan WONGBUNNGAM, age 27 of Thailand
Murray John WOOD, age 56 of Christchurch
Owen Morris WRIGHT, age 40 of Lyttelton
Stephen Robert WRIGHT, age 46 of Christchurch
Paul Khye Soon WU, age 60 of Christchurch (NZ citizen from Malaysia)
Sisi XIN, age 28 (female) of China
Linlin XU, age 26 (female) of China
Xiujuan XU, age 47 (female), of China
Ayako YAMAGUCHI, age 30 (female) of Japan
Mina YAMATANI, age 19 (female) of Japan
Didem YAMAN, age 31 (female) of Turkey
Caiying YE, age 27 (female) of China
Saki YOKOTA, age 19 (female) of Japan
Gilhwan YU, age 23 of Korea
Naon YU, age 21 (female) of South Korea
Hui ZHANG (female), age 34 of China
Weiyu ZHANG, age 30 (female) of China
Di-Di ZHANG, age 23 (female), of China
Yantao ZHONG, age 31 (female) of China
Xioa-Li ZHOU, age 26 (female), of China
In addition to the 181 victims identified through the police disaster victim identification process, the Chief Coroner has determined that an additional four deaths were directly associated with the February 22 earthquake.
Reta STEWART, age 81 (female) of Christchurch
Iris BOTTING, age 88 (female) of Christchurch
Elizabeth SINCLAIR, age 76 (female), of Christchurch
Pamela Christina BARKLE, age 72 (female), of Christchurch
Four victims were unable to be identified.
Shawn LUCAS, age 40 (male) of Christchurch
Rhea Mae SUMALPONG, age 25 (female) of the Philipines
Elsa TORRES DE FROOD, age 53 (female) of Peru (NZ resident)
Valeri VOLNOV, age 41 (male) of Russia (NZ resident)