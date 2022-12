The crash, near the intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln, involved a car and a motorbike. File photo / NZME

One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash late last night in Christchurch.

The crash, near the intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane, involved a collision between a car and a motorbike.

One person was critically injured.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised of the incident and will investigate.