Dunedin Central Police Station. Photo / ODT

A couple driving from Christchurch to Dunedin, despite being disqualified, were caught with a jar of cannabis and an air rifle while on their way to the city's central station, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a man and a woman were stopped by police at 12.50pm yesterday.

They were stopped by officers on their way to the Dunedin Central Police Station, although it was not clear why they were headed there, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 26-year-old man who was driving was arrested for driving while disqualified and the car was impounded.

As the couple got their belongings from the car, police saw a firearm and then searched the vehicle.

Officers found an air rifle with slugs, a bong and a jar of cannabis.

The woman was given a warning for cannabis possession, Snr Sgt Bond said.