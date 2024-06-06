Fireworks are set off at New Brighton Pier, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Temperatures may be plummeting in the Garden City, but events are set to ramp up.

Christchurch City Council has a variety of events in store over the coming weeks, including fireworks, KidsFest, free concerts and a music festival.

The Winter Fireworks Spectacular will be a cracker start to the school holiday on July 6.

City council manager of events and arts Lucy Blackmore said the show attracted big crowds to New Brighton Beach.

“We always expect a good turnout, usually around the 35,000 mark,″ she said.

The event promises a dazzling display for attending families, accompanied by iconic 80s tunes by Queen, Talking Heads, Whitney Houston and more.

“It’ll be awesome to see how they choreograph the fireworks to the 80s music because that’s always incredible to watch,” Blackmore said.

Set off from the end of New Brighton Pier, the show starts at 7.30pm.

Fireworks at the pier at New Brighton Beach celebrating Matariki 2021. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch City Council has confirmed food and drink will be available on site for anyone wanting to make a night of it.

The Winter Fireworks Spectacular is the first of many events in the council’s winter programme, along with KidsFest, set to start on the same day. The annual programme starts on Saturday, July 6, running right through the school holiday.

It has offered school holiday entertainment and education for more than three decades. This year, again, hundreds of activities are on offer throughout Christchurch, Banks Peninsula, Selwyn and Waimakariri.

Tickets go on sale on July 13, with many free and low-cost activities available.

Tīrama Mai is also back this winter to celebrate Puaka-Matariki in the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Tīrama Mai light installations will celebrate Puaka-Matariki . Photo / Supplied

Blackmore said: “We have guidance from mana whenua around telling stories — so people can come along and learn more about Puaka and Matariki from a local perspective.”

The cultural festival brings together an array of artistic, lighting and cultural displays, including performances and storytelling. There will be illuminated artworks, projections, interactive installations and more.

“The whole idea is to bring in local artists and grow that asset base each year, so I’m really excited to see the new installations,” Blackmore said.

The event hub will be at Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre, with works also installed in Worcester Boulevard, outside Riverside Market, and around Te Pae.

Tīrama Mai opens on Friday, June 21, and runs every evening, 5pm–10pm, until June 30. Attendance is free.

For those wanting to keep warm, but also get their boogie on, Go Live is returning to Christchurch Town Hall. It’ll be serving up a music festival experience across four stages.

With 15 local acts from Christchurch and beyond, there will be a genre for everybody.

Dialling up the nostalgia are influential rockers The Bats, established in the 80s and with all original band members.

Travelling from out of town are alternative rock group Midwave Breaks, all the way from Tauranga, and dub rock group Left or Right from Dunedin.

Bringing an energetic, dance-centric set is electro-pop singer-songwriter Prins, while emerging artist Phoebe Vic blends styles with her unique alt-pop sound.

Also set to play are 1 Drop Nation, who offer a fusion of reggae, rock, funk, jazz and R&B, and indie rock groups Transistors and Imperial April.

Other acts include surf rockers Hawaiian Maiden returning after a long hiatus, folk duo Wax Birds, as well as Somebody Do Something, Lee Martin, Tealskie and the 2024 Dig the Gig winner.

For those interested, early bird tickets are $25 plus booking fees. Find more information about the council’s winter events at What’s On.