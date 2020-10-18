Christchurch City Council proposes changes to its community housing strategy

Official opening of the Tiwaiwaka Lane Social Housing units in St Martins. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch residents will get the chance to have their say on the draft community housing strategy for the city.

The Christchurch City Council is proposing changes to its current strategy to reflect a wider mix of housing types and financial options for people.

This includes assisted rentals, assisted ownership, and affordable housing.

Research carried out for the Greater Christchurch Settlement Pattern Update forecast a 62 per cent increase in people needing social housing by 2048.

Council principal advisor social policy Paul Cottam said the strategy reflects the need to start thinking more broadly about assisted housing in order to meet future demand for it.

Mr Cottam says the research also points to 14,000 more households in Christchurch by 2048 that would be classified as "stressed renters", people paying more than a third of their income in rent.

"This reinforces the need for the council to consider a broader community housing approach in providing secure, affordable housing for residents who need it, both rented and owned."

The demand for assisted housing will also be especially relevant due to the economic effects of Covid-19, Cottam said

"There's general agreement that a slow-down in the economy disproportionally affects our most vulnerable citizens."

Since the Canterbury earthquakes, the council has repaired 1170 of its social housing units.

"While the council already has significant investment in its social housing, further investment is needed to maintain this over the long term, and further development is needed to meet the growing demand for other forms of assisted housing in our communities."

• Public consultation on the draft strategy will be open until November 16. Have your say here.