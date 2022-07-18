This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

The $12 million central Christchurch fire station rebuild is almost ready.

The new base has been rebuilt on Kilmore St where the old quake-damaged station was located.

The Christchurch City Station includes a bay for four fire engines, accommodation facilities and a 15m training tower.

It is one of 12 Fire and Emergency NZ sites being rebuilt across the wider Christchurch area as part of a $78 million programme.

The station will also house one of Canterbury's two fire command centres.

