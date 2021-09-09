Christchurch brewery Cassels & Sons wins world beer award – again

A New Zealand APA brewed by Cassels & Sons Brewing has won top prize in its category at the prestigious World Beer Awards 2021.

A family-owned Christchurch brewery has again scooped a world beer award – for the third year in a row.

Cassels & Sons Brewing Co continues to grow – and gain worldwide recognition as it does so – with a win for an American Pale Ale (APA) in the 2021 World Beer Awards.

It was named best American-style Pale Ale and follows consecutive wins at the awards (2019-20) with a milk stout, beating Guinness and other famous brands.

Thousands of beers from across the world entered the awards where judges blind tasted.

Cassels' American Pale Ale came tops in the latest World Beer Awards. Photo / Supplied

The American APA win comes as the Christchurch-based craft brewery keeps expanding capacity to meet local and international demand.

Earlier this year, Cassels won with an APA at the New World Beer Awards.