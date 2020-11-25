Christchurch bar challenged to provide CCTV footage of alleged overzealous dancing

Fat Eddie's. Photo / NZH

A man who claims he was kicked out of a Christchurch bar for kissing another man says he's concerned CCTV footage of any alleged incident has not been shown to him.

Ed Lang said he had a few drinks on Saturday night at Fat Eddies before going to the dance floor where he kissed another man.

Lang said a security guard told them they had to leave.

Fat Eddies owner, Max Bremner, told local media the incident was not motivated by homophobia, and Lang was removed due to "overzealous dancing [that] was disturbing others around him."

Land said today he met with bar management to discuss the issue earlier this week but believed the bar's comments to media did not line up with what they had told him.

They had "hung me out to dry," he said.

"Nothing I was doing was, I felt, offensive to anyone, except kissing a man."

Lang maintained that even though he had a few drinks he was not drunk.

He challenged the bar to provide evidence of the alleged "overzealous dancing".

"That place is littered with cameras, and they haven't shown me any of the CCTV footage."



Lang said all he wanted was the bar to be aware of the issue and to take active steps to make things better in the future.

"That would be a response I would really respect," he said.

Bremner had not responded to requests by Newstalk ZB and the Herald for comment.