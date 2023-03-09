Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The mother of a teenager infected with meningococcal disease says the two 18-year-old Christchurch cases to emerge this week are not linked.

It comes as concerns grow about supplies of the meningitis vaccine and suggestions available stock is running low.

It was announced on Thursday that a second student in Christchurch had been admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon with the disease.

However, the mother of the first student to come down with the illness has confirmed the second student is not a close contact, and doesn’t attend any of her daughter’s courses.

She said her daughter was phoned by the University of Canterbury yesterday and asked whether there was any link between the two students.

“They’re completely separate,” the mother said.

The daughter, case A, is “doing well” and expected to make a full recovery, the mother said. The severity of the second student’s condition is unknown.

The Meningitis Foundation spoke with two universities yesterday about their vaccine supply, both said they were in short stock. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, the Meningitis Foundation is concerned about the meningitis vaccine rollout.

The foundation’s chairman Gerard Rushton told the Herald he spoke with two universities yesterday about their vaccine supply, and both told him they were short of stock.

“One of them said they had none,” he said.

“We also have a number of parents who have said they sent their kids to doctors, and they got turned away because they didn’t have any vaccines.”

Rushton said two cases in Christchurch was too many given 20 per cent of those infected die and 40 per cent end up with lifelong disabilities.

However, he said it was of even greater concern if the two cases aren’t linked.

“Little acorns grow into big trees,” he said.

The rollout of free vaccines, the Bexsero jab, began on March 1 when Pharmac announced it would be free for all children up to the age of 12, and for people aged 13 to 25 entering their first year of specified close-up living situations.

But some students who wanted to be protected were unable to get their hands on the vaccine.

It was announced on Thursday a second student in Christchurch had been admitted to hospital with the disease. Photo / Christchurch Star

One mother, whose son attends the University of Canterbury, told the Herald she booked tickets to fly her son to Auckland to get him jabbed, because of the lack of vaccine availability at the campus.

“He rang the university last week and they said no, he can’t book in his vaccination as there’s no stock,” she said.

After the family bought flight tickets, the university suddenly opened up a spot for her son and told her a new supply had arrived and he was booked in the following afternoon.

“[Health officials] told us they’d dished out over 100 vaccines over the last two days after the news broke about the [meningococcal] case,” she said.

“It feels like another case of being let down by supply chain issues, no communication, it’s appalling.”

Rushton agreed, saying the rollout “isn’t rocket science” and the demand indicated the importance of having stock prepared.

“The only ones who qualify are the halls of residence students, so the wider student population isn’t eligible for the free vaccine,” he said.

“And young people in first-year varsity, their priority isn’t getting a jab in the arm - they’re mixing and socialising. So everybody should be protected by the age of 16.”

The bacterial form of meningitis is referred to as meningococcal disease. It can be more lethal than viral meningitis but is less common to spread.

In most cases, meningococcal disease spread through the sharing of fluids, for example from sharing the same drink.

Many young children are commonly vaccinated against meningitis with the Menactra jab, protecting against four different strains of the disease. However, a second vaccine - Bexsero - is required to protect against the rest.

The Herald has sought comment from the Ministry of Health about the vaccine supply situation.

Signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease

Meningococcal disease symptoms typically develop quickly over a few hours, but in some cases may develop more slowly over several days. A person with meningococcal disease may only have some of the symptoms. The symptoms don’t develop in any particular order.

Common symptoms of meningococcal disease include:

· A fever (high temperature), although hands and feet may feel cold.

· Vomiting.

· Muscle and joint aches and pains.

Common symptoms of meningitis include:

· A headache, which may be severe.

· A stiff neck.

· Sensitivity to bright light.

· Drowsiness and confusion (being hard to wake the person).

A red or purple rash is common, but it doesn’t always happen. One or two spots can appear anywhere on the body then many more appear looking like rash or bruises.

If you’re concerned that someone in your family might have meningococcal disease, call your doctor straight away or dial 111 and describe the symptoms.

In Canterbury you can call your own general practice team 24/7 and after-hours when the practice is closed.

Simply follow the instructions on the answerphone to be put through to a health professional who can provide free health advice. You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 24/7.

If you have seen a doctor and gone home, but are still concerned, don’t hesitate to call your doctor again or seek further medical advice.

More information on prevention can be found here.