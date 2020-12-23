Christ Church Cathedral restoration can begin after consent granted

Much of the work going on now is to stabilise the building. Photo / Logan Church

The Christchurch City Council has granted a critical resource consent which means substantive reinstatement works on the Christ Church Cathedral site can begin.

While physical work on stabilising the Cathedral began in May this year, the consent allows for the repair and restoration of heritage fabric along with the replacement of the west porch, tower and vestries on the main building.

It will also enable the superstructure of the main cathedral building to be seismically strengthened.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd project director Keith Paterson said the granting of the consent is a major milestone.

"This means the reinstated cathedral can be stronger and safer than ever before while retaining and future proofing the heritage features which have made this one of New Zealand's most recognisable historic buildings."

The reinstatement incorporates a new visitors' centre with a café, museum, retail and tower experience.

Project manager Keith Paterson and Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Lawrence Kimberley. Photo / Supplied

The site will be landscaped around the three trees that have been in Cathedral Square for more than 100 years.

"Having this consent granted now means we will be able to start some strengthening works as we stabilise the cathedral – part of our drive to make the project as efficient as possible."

In October, the Herald reported the cost of reinstating the Christ Church Cathedral and constructing new attached buildings is $154m dollars.

When the Anglican Synod voted by a narrow majority in 2017 to reinstate the building, the estimated cost was $104m.