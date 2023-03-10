Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Chinese defector: ‘If you send me back to the consulate I will die’

7 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

A defector from Auckland’s Consulate for the People’s Republic of China who told New Zealand police he feared his Catholicism was putting his life in danger has been granted asylum.

Dong Luobin, now 39, fled

